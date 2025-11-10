PREDATOR: BADLANDS Backlash: "Woke, Disneyfied" And The Franchise's "First Queer Predator?"

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Backlash: "Woke, Disneyfied" And The Franchise's "First Queer Predator?"

Though Predator: Badlands has proven to be very popular with fans overall, there has been some backlash due to the perception that the movie has been "Disneyfied."

By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2025
Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands is now playing in theaters, and while the movie received positive reviews from critics and seems to be going over pretty well with general audiences so far (it broke franchise box office records over the weekend), some fans have been vocal in their disapproval of what's been described as the first "woke, Disneyfied" Predator movie.

Some of these criticisms could be seen as valid. Badlands is indeed the first family-friendly film in the franchise, and while there is still plenty of action and violence (no humans were harmed during the making of this production), one could certainly argue that Trachtenberg's Prey follow-up does pander to a much younger audience to at least some degree.

The story also focuses on a "runt" Yautja teaming up with two women (the cute creature sidekick, Bud, is revealed to be the daughter of the Kalisk in the final act) as he learns to value friendship and empathy while "getting in touch with his feelings" and rejecting the more ruthless and destructively aggressive ways of his people.

Whether you happen to view any of the above as being detrimental to the overall quality of the movie is obviously going to vary from person to person (these things tend to be much bigger issues for some than others), but the notion that Dek might be queer has also been brought up a lot on social media - usually as a criticism.

This seems to have originated from a paragraph in THR's review of the film.

"That’s the joke a friend and I made as we walked out of Dan Trachtenberg’s surprisingly soft-hearted addition to the Predator canon, a movie that pushes its franchise mythology in a decidedly sweet direction. Some viewers might miss the macho brutality of Predators past, but Dek’s adventures in self-confidence and chosen family may well satisfy plenty of others. This Predator is queer and we should say it."

Critic Richard Lawson almost immediately clarifies that he was joking, but here we are.

The fact of the matter is, Badlands makes zero references or allusions to Dek's sexuality one way or the other. Some have drawn a parallel between Njohrr attempting to remove the clan's "weak link" and a father ostracizing his son upon learning that he's gay, which is fine - but it doesn't mean that's what's actually going on in the movie!

It'll be interesting to see if Trachtenberg or anyone else involved with the movie weighs-in on the topic.

Have you been to see Predator: Badlands yet? If so, what do you make of the "first gay Predator" backlash? You can check out our review here.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Sets New Franchise Record With $80 Million Global Box Office Debut
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Sets New Franchise Record With $80 Million Global Box Office Debut
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Does Feature One Nod To ALIENS... And Another Sci-Fi Franchise! SPOILERS
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Does Feature One Nod To ALIENS... And Another Sci-Fi Franchise! SPOILERS

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/10/2025, 10:31 AM
What in tarnation?
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 11/10/2025, 10:39 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Any story about overcoming odds, being different than the established norm, standing up for yourself and your values is now de facto gay apparently.

Get use to it.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/10/2025, 10:35 AM
Number ONE movie in America, defying all expectations. Also, pissing off all the right people.

XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/10/2025, 10:36 AM
I dont think its woke but its definitely not really a predator movie. I enjoyed it and its really well done but its a Disney/star wars version of a Predator flick. But I mean they had several chances to make good movies and they made The Predator which was the lowest point for the series. So at this point just gotta embrace a different take on it all.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/10/2025, 10:47 AM
@XenoJazz - How is this a 'Disney' version, if that studio wasn't even involved?
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/10/2025, 10:49 AM
@JackDeth - Disney owns 20th Century Fox.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/10/2025, 10:39 AM
lol what? easily the best Predator film since Predator.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/10/2025, 10:39 AM
It is also the first PG-13 Predator movie - by definition, it cannot be the typical Predator movie. This is a distinction that should be in the article as to why it is a "softer" Predator movie - but then you would have to expect quality instead of sensationalism in these articles.
beastwork
beastwork - 11/10/2025, 10:46 AM
@foreverintheway - by who's definition. Yours? Who are you?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/10/2025, 10:45 AM
@ObserverIO - Oh yeah, that guy who kept telling sexist jokes was DEFINITELY in the closet. lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/10/2025, 10:50 AM
@JackDeth - Hey I've got a great joke, listen, my girlfriend has a really big pussy. Funny right?

That guy was gay AND a virgin.

And then he directed Iron Man 3.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 11/10/2025, 10:42 AM
First queer Predator? Not once did I see this Predator getting it's back blown out during the movie.

Sounds like they watched the porn version.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/10/2025, 10:46 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - You clearly didn't wait around for the post-credits scene.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 10:44 AM
“𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰-𝐮𝐩 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 "𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐭" 𝐘𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐣𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 (𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐜𝐤, 𝐁𝐮𝐝, 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐭) 𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 "𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬" 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞.”

If those themes mean that the movie is pandering to a younger audience then we truly are lost as a society because those just seem like human & universal themes and lessons that we could all learn in this day and age.

Also while it may or may not have been Trachtenberg’s intention to have it be an allegory to a father ostracizing his child for being “gay” , it’s perfectly fine imo for someone to read it as such because art is subjective and we connect or not with it based on what we bring to it!!.
beastwork
beastwork - 11/10/2025, 10:44 AM
I purposely avoided Badlands media after I saw the teaser. I loved Prey, I really enjoyed killer of killers. I was sure this movie was in good hands so I didn't need any more convincing. I'm also old enough to remember all the folks alleging that this predator was a female. So I was shocked to find out that it was not a female when I actually watched the movie. Not that it would have mattered anyway.

These folks crying about the disneyfication and queerdom are actually insane and need to seek help. The movie was awesome and I'm looking forward to more predator stories from this director.
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/10/2025, 10:46 AM
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/10/2025, 10:49 AM
@ObserverIO - Its not even that. There is no indication of sexuality or sexual orientation. Did you see it yet? I liked the movie a lot.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/10/2025, 10:52 AM
@Shivermetimbers - Not yet, I'm planning on doing a Schwarzenegger-less double bill of Predator: Badlands and The Running Man remake this weekend. Can't wait, Badlands sounds like good fun and The Running Man looks truly awesome.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/10/2025, 10:48 AM
Great reporting and spoiling it in the title for those who've not seen it yet.

@MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/10/2025, 10:51 AM
@UnderBelly - I... didn't spoil anything?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/10/2025, 10:53 AM
@MarkCassidy - Oh great now I know there will be a Predator in the movie. Thanks Ror!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/10/2025, 10:56 AM
Disney - "Put a chick in it and make him gay!"
