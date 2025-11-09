PREDATOR: BADLANDS Sets New Franchise Record With $80 Million Global Box Office Debut

Disney/20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands has exceeded expectations at the domestic box office with a very impressive $40 million opening weekend haul.

Initial estimates indicated that Dan Trachtenberg's Prey follow-up would take in between $25 million and $33 million, but positive reviews and a warm reception from general audiences (85% on Rotten Tomatoes with an A- CinemaScore) clearly helped push the movie to a record-breaking debut.

Badlands overtook 2004’s Alien vs. Predator ($38 million, not adjusted for inflation) to claim the biggest opening weekend of the franchise. The movie reportedly made another $40 million overseas for an $80 million global bow.

This is a strong start for a film with a $105 million budget, and a return to form for Disney after Tron: Ares' dismal performance.

Though some fans weren't too pleased about it, the fact that Badlands is the first PG-13 Predator movie is sure to have helped, as the family-friendly rating allows for a more expansive audience.

Spoilers ahead!

It's obviously way too early to know for certain if this opening weekend debut will guarantee a sequel, but the movie definitely leaves the door open for another adventure with Dek, Thia and Bud, as they prepare to face what could turn out to be their most formidable challenge yet: Dek's mother.

"It's definitely, I think, an awesome ending in that it is an ironic conclusion," Trachtenberg told EW when asked about the movie's open-ended conclusion. "After we've just been dealing with this crazy father the whole movie, that it asks what else Dek might have to go through, and how much worse that could be in the hands of mom, but also because, of course, it means that should we get to see that realized, it would be a whole lot of fun."

Have you been to see Predator: Badlands yet? If so, what did you think? You can check out our review here.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.