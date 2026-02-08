PROJECT HAIL MARY Final Trailer Takes Ryan Gosling An Epic Adventure With An Unexpected Passenger

With the Big Game nearing kickoff, Amazon MGM Studios has launched the official final trailer for their highly anticipated sci-fi adventure epic Project Hail Mary, which stars 3x Academy Award-nominee Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys; The Fall Guy) as a science teacher named Dr. Ryland Grace who's been tasked with saving the world.

The new trailer also reveals Rocky, an alien that will join Grace on his mission. James Ortiz will be the lead puppeteer and voice for Rocky.

On X, co-director Phil Lord revealed shared, "Rocky was built and designed by the legendary Neal Scanlon and his creature shop and is performed by puppeteering legend James Ortiz and his team who were on set with Ryan in every scene. Rocky’s performance is a beautiful collaboration between the James and the other Rockyteers on set and the wonderful animators at Framestore led by the funny soulful."

Along with the trailer, the studio has announced Prime Member Early Screenings for Monday, March 16 at 7pm local time. Tickets will likely go fast, so we'd advise fans sign up at projecthailmary.com to be notified when tickets officially go on sale.

In addition to Gosling, the cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), Lionel Boyce (The Bear; Abbott Elementary), Ken Leung (Industry; Lost), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us; Silicon Valley), James Ortiz (The Woodsman; Detox), and Priya Kansara (Polite Society; Bridgerton).

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the directors on the project, which is an adaptation of the best-selling Andy Weir novel of the same name, while Drew Goddard wrote the screenplay. Goddard has experience successfully adapting a Weir novel, having previously scripted The Martian, which starred Matt Damon in the lead role and grossed over $630.6 million at the global box office in 2015.

Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20 - with Prime Early Screenings on March 16!

Watch the final trailer below:

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.