PROJECT HAIL MARY Super Bowl TV Spot Released; New LEGO Set Turns Ryan Gosling Into A Minifigure

Project Hail Mary follows Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a hapless 6th-grade science teacher sent into outer space and tasked with saving the world. However, as previous trailers have made clear, he's not alone up there.

A preview of the movie's "Big Game" TV spot—a teaser for the teaser for the trailer, if you like—from Super Bowl Sunday has been released (via SFFGazette.com), along with confirmation that a new trailer is set to land on Sunday night.

So much for the reports from the trades that Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures are skipping the sporting event, eh? Whether this means we can expect the likes of Masters of the Universe and Spider-Man: Brand New Day to be spotlighted is still very much TBD.

Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the movie is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative masterminds behind Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy. They also helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story before Ron Howard replaced them.

Drew Goddard, who wrote the big screen adaptation of Weir's The Martian, penned the script, and the impressive cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Bastian Antonio Fuentes, Isla McRae, and James Wright.

Accompanying this latest preview is a first look at the LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary spaceship set. Here's the official product description:

Launch into the realm of cinematic science fiction with the LEGO® Icons Project Hail Mary (11389) spaceship model kit for adults. Enjoy a creative journey as you craft each detail of this microscale replica, which captures the design of the iconic interstellar spacecraft. Turn the crank to send the crew module into orbit, simulating the centrifugal gravity system from the movie. Then add the Ryland Grace minifigure and Rocky figure to complete your display. This detailed model makes a striking centrepiece for the home or office and a perfect birthday or Christmas gift for sci-fi lovers. Build smarter with the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D, track progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. Set contains 830 pieces.

"Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there," reads Project Hail Mary's synopsis. "As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out."

"He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction," it continues, "but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20. Check out the new teaser and LEGO set below.