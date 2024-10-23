SEVERANCE Season 2 Trailer Takes Us Back To Lumon Industries As Things Get Weird For Adam Scott's Mark S.

We've been waiting on this for the past three years, but Severance finally returns to Apple TV+ with its highly anticipated second season on January 17. Now, we have a trailer (via SFFGazette.com) and it raises some big questions about how this next batch of episodes will deal with season 1's massive cliffhanger.

In the sneak peek, Adam Scott's Mark S. returns to the office after his "innie" got a taste of the outside world and learned his wife, who he believed had died in a car accident, is working in Lumon as wellness counsellor Ms. Casey.

After coming face-to-face with a new gang of employees, the sinister and creepy Milchick welcomes Mark back to work with some very interesting-looking balloons.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second seasob will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work...and of himself.

In season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Season 2 reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson.

Season 2 is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

You can watch the new Severance season 2 trailer in the players below.