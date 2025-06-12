SPACEBALLS II First Look Released; Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks & Bill Pullman To Return; Keke Palmer Joins Cast

Some big news for fans of Mel Brooks' Spaceballs, as the legendary actor/director is set to return as Yogurt for the sequel along with Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.

The Spaceballs sequel that was officially announced last year has set a 2027 release, and the legendary Mel Brooks - who will turn 99 later this month - is set to reprise his role as Yoda send-up, Yogurt.

Brooks isn't the only original cast member to return, as Deadline reports that Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis - who will be coming out of retirement for this sequel - are also back on board as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet. Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

The long-awaited follow-up to Brooks' '80s Star Wars spoof is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, with Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Wolf Like Me) set to star and produce alongside Brooks. Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the original movie was a full-on farce, following the general plot of Star Wars: A New Hope while also making fun of other space-set or sci-fi properties such as Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes and Alien.

Spaceballs also starred the late John Candy as Barf and Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa. 

Moranis revealed that he pitched a sequel to Brooks back in 2013 with the proposed title Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II. Nothing ever came of it, but in 2015, Brooks said that he would be interested in releasing a new movie after the next Star Wars film and hoped that Moranis would reprise his role. The legendary filmmaker said he'd like this version of the movie to be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.

Spaceballs received mixed reviews upon release (it sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it has developed a loyal following over the years

Gad responded to the news via an Instagram post shortly after the story broke.

"My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited! Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true. @benjisamit @cubanmissiledh @josh.greenbaum @kevinsalter1 and I worship at the alter of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING."

Brooks shared the following teaser for the movie, which features some fun digs at the MCU, DCU and various other movie franchises.

"In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy)."

Are you looking forward to a new Spaceballs movie?

JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 6/12/2025, 3:21 PM
Nooooooooooooooooo! The original is SACRED! We don’t need a sequel!
jst5
jst5 - 6/12/2025, 3:48 PM
@JonAwesome - Thing is...movies like that never get made now a days...so it'll probably end up being a massive hit.

There were tons of movies like Spaceballs in the 80's and 90's..
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/12/2025, 3:55 PM
@JonAwesome - so don't watch the new one. People are dumb letting new movies taint the way they feel about the originals. Spaceballs is a classic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 4:04 PM
@JonAwesome - WELL... you're getting one.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 3:22 PM
Brooks’ 3rd best movie, only behind Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. Such a classic and one of the best parody movies of all time.

That all being said, let’s see how this turns out. There is certainly a lot to parody with modern Star Wars, but it’ll be tough to recapture the magic. Really happy to see Pullman and especially Moranis back.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/12/2025, 3:23 PM
@mountainman - I would put History of the World Part 1 ahead of Spaceball.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 3:26 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - I have it right behind, but both are classics. With how much of a step down HOTW pt 2 was, I will hold off on getting too excited for this just yet.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/12/2025, 3:32 PM
@mountainman - Without a doubt. HOTW P2 was absolutely terrible so I am quite leery about this one.

What I wouldn't mind is some good scathing parody of how Disney screwed up Star Wars.
I also wouldn't mind a parody of bad deepfake technology using John Candy's deformed computer face over some really fit actor.
I just don't think it's going to have the edge that Brooks used to have.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/12/2025, 3:22 PM
The question is...which Mel Brooks are we going to get.

The one who used to push the edge with fantastic parody and some corny, often hysterical humor....or the one who made History of the World Part 2 which sucked.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/12/2025, 3:23 PM
There’s only one man who they should get to play Barf’s son

User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 6/12/2025, 3:26 PM
@BruceWayng - Holy shit! Yes!!!
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 3:27 PM
@BruceWayng - Would be perfect, although I think Shane Gillis could do it too. Just please do not be Josh Gad.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/12/2025, 3:34 PM
@mountainman - Josh Gad is a box office black sheep amongst other things. I fear for his Chris Farley movie even though he's not playing the role.
PC04
PC04 - 6/12/2025, 3:25 PM
It's finally happening!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/12/2025, 3:26 PM
If they continue the planet of the apes storyline, I wonder if they will look like the original versions or be upgraded to the CGI versions we have now lol
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/12/2025, 3:28 PM
I actually thought this was a sketch.

The [frick]ers dont know what to do in Hollywood.

For [frick]s Sake
V
V - 6/12/2025, 3:28 PM
Honey I shrunk the kids! I feel old but so happy he is coming back
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2025, 3:33 PM
Years to late should have done it before John candy past away he’s desperate for check his reason for doing it otherwise it be made John candy was alive
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/12/2025, 3:37 PM
We don't need this but the idea of seeing Rick Moranis again does make me a little happy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 3:40 PM
Nah. Not Needed....Let the original stand on it's on.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2025, 3:44 PM

Is nothing sacred?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/12/2025, 3:50 PM
I have never seen spaceballs before. I’m going to be honest and say I don’t know if I ever heard of it
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/12/2025, 3:56 PM
It's just a cynical, bloated, badly realized, over-extended toy advert ...



And I'm glad SPACEBALLS II is mocking it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 4:07 PM
I gotta say that i’m not really a Josh Gad fan but the return of Mel Brooks , Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis alongside Keke Palmer does interest me…

Plus , I enjoy the first one and that announcement video was funny so I’ll definitely give it a shot!!.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/12/2025, 4:08 PM
It's already perfect.

Put me down for 2 of 'em.

