Chris Pine Offers Candid Update On His STAR TREK Future As Franchise Charts A New Course

Whatever direction Star Trek takes next, it appears Chris Pine is no longer part of the conversation. Speaking with Variety at Sundance, the former franchise star was asked what Paramount’s new leadership has planned for the future of the series. His answer suggested he’s been kept firmly out of the loop.

“You probably know more than I do,” Pine replied, implying he hasn’t been contacted about any upcoming Star Trek projects.

Last year, reports indicated that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley -- the creative team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Spider-Man: Homecoming -- were attached to write, produce, and direct a new Star Trek film aimed at revitalizing the franchise. Despite Pine’s existing relationship with the duo, having starred in Dungeons & Dragons, he does not appear to be involved. That’s largely because the project is said to be a fresh take, rather than a continuation of J.J. Abrams’ rebooted “Kelvin Timeline.”

Pine famously portrayed James T. Kirk in three films: Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016). His version of the iconic captain leaned younger, cockier, and more impulsive, a reinterpretation that resonated with both critics and longtime fans.

The films themselves enjoyed solid box office success. Star Trek (2009) was praised for injecting new energy into the franchise and grossed approximately $385 million worldwide. Star Trek Into Darkness delivered a mixed critical response, particularly regarding its take on Khan, but still earned $467.3 million, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Star Trek Beyond was widely seen as a return to the spirit of classic Star Trek, though it earned a comparatively lower $335.7 million globally. While still respectable, the declining box office returns across the trilogy likely prompted Paramount to reconsider its theatrical strategy for the franchise.

With his time as Kirk seemingly in the past, Pine was asked if he had any advice for Paramount’s leadership as they chart Star Trek’s future.

“Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper,” he said.

As of this writing, there are a handful of Star Trek projects underway or currently in development. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, a new series following a fresh class of Starfleet cadets in the 32nd century, just recently premiered on Paramount+ with weekly episodes continuing into the spring. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a Discovery spin-off centered on Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise, has just two more seasons left. There's also an animated preschool web series, Star Trek: Scouts, but we don't need to talk about this one. Beyond these three series, the only confirmed big-screen project is the aforementioned movie from Goldstein and Daley.

How do you feel abou the current state of Star Trek? Would you like to see Pine return to the Captain's chair for at least one more movie?