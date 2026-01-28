Chris Pine Offers Candid Update On His STAR TREK Future As Franchise Charts A New Course

Chris Pine Offers Candid Update On His STAR TREK Future As Franchise Charts A New Course

Chris Pine, who brought James T. Kirk to modern audiences, shared a candid update on his future with Star Trek, hinting at a new direction for the franchise and offering advice to Paramount’s leadership.

News
By MattThomas - Jan 28, 2026 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

Whatever direction Star Trek takes next, it appears Chris Pine is no longer part of the conversation. Speaking with Variety at Sundance, the former franchise star was asked what Paramount’s new leadership has planned for the future of the series. His answer suggested he’s been kept firmly out of the loop.

“You probably know more than I do,” Pine replied, implying he hasn’t been contacted about any upcoming Star Trek projects.

Last year, reports indicated that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley -- the creative team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Spider-Man: Homecoming -- were attached to write, produce, and direct a new Star Trek film aimed at revitalizing the franchise. Despite Pine’s existing relationship with the duo, having starred in Dungeons & Dragons, he does not appear to be involved. That’s largely because the project is said to be a fresh take, rather than a continuation of J.J. Abrams’ rebooted “Kelvin Timeline.”

Pine famously portrayed James T. Kirk in three films: Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016). His version of the iconic captain leaned younger, cockier, and more impulsive, a reinterpretation that resonated with both critics and longtime fans.

The films themselves enjoyed solid box office success. Star Trek (2009) was praised for injecting new energy into the franchise and grossed approximately $385 million worldwide. Star Trek Into Darkness delivered a mixed critical response, particularly regarding its take on Khan, but still earned $467.3 million, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Star Trek Beyond was widely seen as a return to the spirit of classic Star Trek, though it earned a comparatively lower $335.7 million globally. While still respectable, the declining box office returns across the trilogy likely prompted Paramount to reconsider its theatrical strategy for the franchise.

With his time as Kirk seemingly in the past, Pine was asked if he had any advice for Paramount’s leadership as they chart Star Trek’s future.

“Advice? Have fun, good luck, live long and prosper,” he said.

As of this writing, there are a handful of Star Trek projects underway or currently in development. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, a new series following a fresh class of Starfleet cadets in the 32nd century, just recently premiered on Paramount+ with weekly episodes continuing into the spring.  Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a Discovery spin-off centered on Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise, has just two more seasons left. There's also an animated preschool web series, Star Trek: Scouts, but we don't need to talk about this one. Beyond these three series, the only confirmed big-screen project is the aforementioned movie from Goldstein and Daley.

How do you feel abou the current state of Star Trek? Would you like to see Pine return to the Captain's chair for at least one more movie?

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
STAR TREK: William Shatner Trolls Stephen Miller After STARFLEET ACADEMY Backlash
Related:

STAR TREK: William Shatner Trolls Stephen Miller After STARFLEET ACADEMY Backlash
ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Possible PREDATOR Crossover And Why His STAR TREK Movie Was Scrapped
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Possible PREDATOR Crossover And Why His STAR TREK Movie Was Scrapped

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder