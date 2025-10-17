Blue Yoda? Iconic STAR WARS Jedi Master Once Had A Very Different Look In THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

Blue Yoda? Iconic STAR WARS Jedi Master Once Had A Very Different Look In THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

Yoda ranks among the most iconic Star Wars characters of all time, and it's now been revealed that early plans called for the Jedi Master to have blue skin in the 1980 movie, not green. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: The Guardian (via SFFGazette.com)

We were first introduced to Yoda in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and bid farewell to the ancient Jedi Master a few years later in 1983's Return of the Jedi. George Lucas' Star Wars prequels revealed more about the hero at the peak of his powers, but much of his background remains a mystery to us.

Whether that will ever be explored remains to be seen—there were once plans for Yoda: A Star Wars Story before Solo underperformed—but The Guardian (via SFFGazette.com) has shared a piece revealing that early plans called for the iconic Jedi to be...blue?!

A screenplay, written by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan, unearthed by the site reveals, "Mysteriously standing right in front of Luke is a strange, bluish creature, not more than two feet tall. The wizened little thing is dressed in rags." 

Early concept art also shows a Yoda who is portrayed in a blue hue, while a novelisation released alongside the movie in 1980 also said he was "blue-skinned." The original comic book adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back also featured a blue, sometimes purplish Yoda. 

The site tracked down Nick Maley, a special makeup and creature effects designer who worked on the Star Wars series, and he revealed, "By the time I got to work on him, he was green. I have a memory of a particular drawing. I seem to remember him being green in that drawing, and that would be before we’d ever started trying to try to make him."

Explaining why Yoda was blue in various tie-ins, he bluntly explained, "All sorts of crap goes on based on misunderstandings through the course of having a large organisation of different people doing different things along the way."

More recent editions of The Empire Strikes Back's comic book adaptation have redrawn Yoda to bring him more in line with the version seen on screen. As for why he went from blue to green, we don't have an official explanation, but it's another example of how much ideas and characters change during that transition from concept art to screen. 

We'd also say it's possible that a blue Yoda was a little too similar to the Force Ghost version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, who appeared alongside Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Yoda had a brief cameo in The Acolyte, a short-lived Disney+ TV series set in the High Republic Era of the Star Wars franchise (he also mentored Luke Skywalker again in 2015's The Last Jedi). We've also met "Baby Yoda" in The Mandalorian, though it's been confirmed Grogu is not a clone of Yoda and is instead just a member of the same race.

How would you have felt about a blue-skinned Yoda? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place.

STAR WARS: Hot Toys Reveals REVENGE OF THE SITH Figure Based On Anakin Skywalker And Obi-Wan's Mustafar Duel
Related:

STAR WARS: Hot Toys Reveals REVENGE OF THE SITH Figure Based On Anakin Skywalker And Obi-Wan's Mustafar Duel
Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away
Recommended For You:

Drew Struzan, Renowned Artist Behind Posters For STAR WARS, BLADE RUNNER, THE THING & More, Has Passed Away

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/17/2025, 4:14 PM
Thank you man
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/17/2025, 4:19 PM
I’m glad Hollywood redeemed themselves with Megamind
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/17/2025, 4:43 PM
This is groundbreaking reporting and totally revelatory.

Next, someone is going to say something crazy like the Ewoks were supposed to be WOOKIES.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/17/2025, 4:43 PM
I had the old Artwork of TESB book back when I was a kid and renditions of blue Yoda were in there. Thanks for this 40 year old news. 🫥

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/17/2025, 4:47 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it’s likely Yoda was blue till late in the development process but before Maley got to work on the character…

Given that , stuff like the novelization or comic book adaptation were enough far along during that time that they couldn’t change it from blue to green hence what we got.

Anyway it worked out for the best since Yoda being green is an iconic part of the character deaign imo!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/17/2025, 4:47 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it’s likely Yoda was blue till late in the development process but before Maley got to work on the character…

Given that , stuff like the novelization or comic book adaptation were enough far along during that time that they couldn’t change it from blue to green hence what we got.

Anyway it worked out for the best since Yoda being green is an iconic part of the character design imo!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder