Disney Begins STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE Retcon With Upcoming Tie-In Comic Books

Last week, we learned that some huge updates are coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. Beginning on April 29, the Star Wars-themed land will expand its storytelling timeline to incorporate elements of the original film trilogy.

That marks a noteworthy shift from the sequel trilogy characters, and for many fans, the addition of characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker to Black Spire Outpost has been a long time coming.

This April, Marvel Comics will reveal the official story of the Empire and Rebels' encounter on Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire, an official tie-in comic book series.

The five-issue saga will be written by Ethan Sacks, who penned the Galaxy's Edge tie-in comic series back when the land first opened in 2019, and is set to be illustrated by artists Jethro Morales and Roi Mercado.

Here's the official description for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire:

NEW SECRETS OF GALAXY'S EDGE REVEALED! Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca head to Batuu in search of important intel and stumble upon a dangerous relic – one that puts them on a collision course with the Empire!

"We’re returning to Batuu, and we're bringing the biggest stars in the Star Wars galaxy with us," Sacks said. "A major new era is dawning at Galaxy's Edge, and consider Echoes of the Empire a Holocron that reveals the secret story behind that experience."

"It's going to be epic, and Jedi (drawing) Masters Roi Mercado and Jethro are making sure every page looks amazing," the writer added.

The Galaxy's Edge overhaul will extend to merchandise and food, but for now, it's only happening in California. Orlando's Disney World will remain unchanged, but we'd bet on it eventually following suit if the response to the changes in Disneyland is positive.

Check out Phil Noto's main Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire #1 cover below, along with the first of Leinil Francis Yu's character spotlight variant covers that will run on each issue and the first of E.M. Gist's Mandalorian & Grogu Variant Covers that will be featured on various Star Wars titles this April and May to celebrate the upcoming film.