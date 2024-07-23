STAR WARS: Marvel Comics To Finally Reveal The BATTLE OF JAKKU In New Limited Series

Earlier this month, Marvel Comics shared a teaser for its next wave of Star Wars storytelling. After filling in the gaps between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back and then Empire and Return of the Jedi, the publisher is now going to explore what happened between the original and sequel trilogies.

We've now learned that this exploration of the post-Return of the Jedi era will begin in Star Wars: Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising.

Written by acclaimed, award-winning author Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron) and illustrated by a trio of superstar artists - Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales - the series will be the first of three limited series centred around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War.

First introduced in The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the Galaxy. On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the remnants of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic can thrive.

Starring core characters like Luke and Leia as well as new heroes and villains who were instrumental during this thrilling period, the three Battle of Jakku series will reveal key insights behind the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire's demise, including the Emperor's secret contingency plans; it also promises to introduce the shocking power-hungry threats that emerged during this time of uncertainty.

Here's what's to come in the first limited series along with cover artwork by Phil Noto.

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE

A Defiant Imperial takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the New Republic! Leia makes a startling discovery in the forests of Endor! Who are the mysterious and deadly Acolytes of the Beyond?! What is the new villain’s connection to Darth Vader?

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #2

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by LEONARD KIRK

Mon Mothma and Leia must make a difficult decision to deal with a defiant Imperial hell-bent on preserving the legacy of Palpatine and Vader! Luke hunts for a lost Jedi relic but makes a startling discovery! The underworld simmers with intrigue as an unholy alliance is formed! A ragtag group of New Republic heroes sets out on a mission — and their return is not guaranteed!

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #3

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK

Who is the mysterious Reyna Oskur — and what does her influence over the Defiant Imperial mean for the New Republic? Does the Defiant Imperial have an Inquisitor by his side?! Our villain consolidates his power — but at what cost? An iconic, familiar face arrives to save the captured heroes!

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #4

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK