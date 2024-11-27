STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER's Long-Delayed Comic Book Adaptation Will Include Scenes Not In The Movie

This February, we'll be able to finally relive the final chapter of the Skywalker saga in writer Jody Houser and artist Will Sliney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation comic book series...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

First announced for a 2020 release, Marvel Comics' tradition of Star Wars comic book adaptations finally continues next February with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation

Written by Jody Houser and illustrated by artist Will Sliney, the previously-announced five-issue limited series brings 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film to the page at last. In addition to retelling the Resistance's desperate last stand, the shocking return of Emperor Palpatine and more, the series will include all new scenes not in the final film.

That last part is particularly interesting, especially as Episode IX left Star Wars fans with a long list of unanswered questions. However, we wouldn't necessarily go in expecting any more than what was in The Rise of Skywalker's novelisation. There's always a chance we'll be surprised.

This comic book adaptation arrives just in time for the launch of Charles Soule and Luke Ross' Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, a new ongoing series set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

While Legacy of Vader reveals Kylo Ren's evolution as Supreme Leader of the First Order and his daring quest into his grandfather’s tragic past, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic book adaptation gives fans a chance to experience the dramatic end of the character's journey in an all-new way.

"There’s a resurgence of interest in these characters, especially Kylo Ren, Darth Vader’s blood heir," Editor Mark Paniccia shared. "Jody’s script captures the impact of these iconic moments between the film’s heroes and villains, while the art by Will Sliney and dazzling colors by Guru-eFX give a visually unique experience of this epic finale."

Check out covers by Phil Noto, Jodie Muir, and Brian Stelfreeze along with a special movie variant cover, and stay tuned for more on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation as we have it.

STWTROS2025001-Cover
STWTROS2020001-Muir
STWROS202001-Stelfreeze
  
STWTROS2025001-Interior-A
STWTROS2025001-Interior-B
STWTROS2025001-Interior-C
STWTROS2025001-Interior-D

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order’s dominance, Poe Dameron discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, Rey must find a way to the hidden Sith hideout, putting her on a collision course with Kylo Ren! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 (OF 5)
Written by JODY HOUSER
Art by WILL SLINEY
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by JODIE MUIR
Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE
Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 2/26

