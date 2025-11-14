“Take My Money”: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Comments On Adam Driver’s Scrapped HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Film

“Take My Money”: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Comments On Adam Driver’s Scrapped HUNT FOR BEN SOLO Film

Following the reveal that Disney had scrapped a Ben Solo movie starring Adam Driver, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has given his opinion on the canceled project.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 14, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars fans were taken by surprise by the news that a The Hunt for Ben Solo film starring Adam Driver had been scrapped by Disney. The news came courtesy of Adam Driver, who unexpectedly revealed he had partnered up with director Steven Soderbergh to develop The Hunt for Ben Solo. According to Driver, the film was supposed to take place after The Rise of Skywalker, and would have focused on the former Kylo Ren, Ben Solo, after his redemption at the end of the movie. 

Shortly after the news came out, the scrapped project became the topic of conversation among fans. The reach of the scrapped movie has been such, that even a popular Star Wars director has given his thoughts on it. During an interview with Collider, Rian Johnson, who directed 2017's The Last Jedi, was asked about Driver's canceled film. The Knives Out director stated he had no knowledge of the project's existence prior to it hitting the news, but expressed his interest in watching Driver take on the role of Ben Solo once again: 

"Take my money! I only know what I read about it online. I didn't know anything about it, but who knows how things are developed these days? But man, I will watch Driver in anything, but I would love to see him play that character again."

Ultimately, his comments are surface-level, which is understandable, given that he's talking about a canceled project from a franchise he contributed to. Nevertheless, Johnson's The Last Jedi was arguably the one responsible for a lot of Kylo Ren's character development. As such, it's interesting to get his thoughts on a project that would have starred the fallen Jedi. 

When speaking to AP, Driver revealed that, while Lucasfilm was excited about the project, it was ultimately scrapped when it was pitched to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman:

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

As mentioned, excitement for the film reached unexpected heights following its reveal. Just a few days after Driver talked about the movie's existence (or lack thereof), a plane commissioned by an impassioned fan flew over Disney Studios with a banner reading, "Save The Hunt for Ben Solo." Speaking to Collider, the fan responsible for the stunt, Lianna Al Allaf, explained her hopes for the message: "I hope this banner shows just how much the character of Ben Solo means to so many of us." 

Star Wars will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. 

What do you think about Johnson's comments on The Hunt for Ben Solo? What are your thoughts on The Last Jedi? 

STAR WARS: MASTER OF EVIL Novel Finally Explains Emperor Palpatine's Weakened State In EPISODE IX
Related:

STAR WARS: MASTER OF EVIL Novel Finally Explains Emperor Palpatine's Weakened State In EPISODE IX
I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney, Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return
Recommended For You:

"I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney," Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/14/2025, 12:07 PM
Get that [frick]ing hack of a director outta here!

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 11/14/2025, 12:08 PM
Everyone watch out for big Bubba
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 12:11 PM
Honestly , I am of 2 minds about this apparent film…

On one hand , just the creative team is exciting imo as is the idea of focusing on Ben Solo/Kylo Ren who was my favorite character in the sequel trilogy but on the other , the lack of info about it in terms of how they brought the character back to life post TROS or just the plot in general makes me not be as bummed about its cancellation as others since we don’t know their approach or what they had planned so until that happens I can’t vehemently support just the idea of the movie.

Anyway in regards to Johnson , TLJ is my favorite of the sequel trilogy aswell as one of my favorite SW films still so I hope he makes a return to that universe or even just makes more Knives Out films!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/14/2025, 12:11 PM
Glad it was scrapped. Please move on to KoToR with a serious and more planned out strategy...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 12:13 PM
@BlackStar25 - I honestly don’t see us getting KOTOR but you never know.

I would be glad if they just proceed with Mangolds Dawn of The Jedi film since that seemed the most interesting of the announced ones to me so far!!.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/14/2025, 12:27 PM
@BlackStar25 - I don't think it is a good idea to let Kathleen Kennedy put her hands on KoToR. Let her focus on shit like this and hope that Disney can pick a better president for Lucasfilm.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder