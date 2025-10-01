THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Isn’t The Flop You Think It Is

A week has come and gone since the now seemingly infamous Mandalorian and Grogu trailer was released. “Trailer” is a term to be used somewhat loosely when referring to Lucasfilm’s inaugural tease of the upcoming film. Regardless, the trailer released to mixed reactions. In the week since its release the trailer nears 10 million views, but has garnered less than 150,000 likes on the official Star Wars channel release. The general sentiment from the Star Wars community is relatively mixed and rather lukewarm. However, the trailer was destined to fight an uphill battle regardless.

The movie's first foray into the official marketing calendar is surrounded by some important context. The trailer dropped out of nowhere. Not only was it essentially shadow dropped, it was released as a band-aid to distract audiences, and arguably shareholders, from Disney’s recent controversy involving Jimmy Kimmel. Just days before, the late night show host was let go and Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled from the network after “ill timed and thus insensitive” comments were made regarding recent political events. While Kimmel was reinstated mere days after, the pot was sufficiently stirred in an already tension filled climate. It was the day of Kimmel’s reinstatement that the Mandalorian and Grogu trailer was released.

Criticisms of the trailer have been running amok for the past week. Common faults generally revolve around the apparently subpar visuals, with many commenting on how the movie looks like a TV show with dull color palettes and uninspired cinematography. A major worry is that the movies will just be another weekly adventure for the titular heroes rather than them stepping into the greater goings on of the Mando-verse. Many other comments note the exhaustion of Grogu’s over exposure, and others on the saturation of Pedro Pascal.

These “worries” are essential to the DNA of the Mandalorian - both the show and potentially the movie. You cannot have Din Djarin without Pedro Pascal. Of course, the physicality of Brenden Wayne and Lateef Crowder - their mere silhouette is iconic. However, Pedro’s calm, cool, sometimes cold voice is essential. Together they are all Din and we can’t have one without the other. Grogu is also essential to the property, as it is very much a lone wolf and cub story, and a wolf needs a cub - or in this case an adorable green baby. Granted, Lucasfilm can lean a little too much into the shtick - have you noticed how cute Grogu is, have you?? And finally, the serialized story structure is not only essential to the DNA of the Mandalorian, but Star Wars itself. It is arguably what breathed new life into the franchise after the sequels. After all, Star Wars is always at its best when it is inspired by what initially inspired George Lucas.

Din Djarin’s latest outing in season three was also a let down for many fans. Season one boasts a current 93% critic and audience score, praising a fresh tone and western genre influences. Season two currently touts a 93% and 91%, respectively, praising widening the scope and lore while delivering an emotionally satisfying finale. However, sentiments soured in the third season with an 81% critic score and paltry 51% audience score. Fans were severely disappointed with inconsistent narrative, shift of focus away from Din Djarin, and gratuitous celebrity supporting roles. The third season also suffered from many viewers missing the summer reason of the Book of Boba Fett, which saw Din and Grogu reuniting and thereby negating the emotional ending of season two. This worry has a fair bit of credit, as it will only be the fourth outing for the duo and can easily be a tipping point of quality for the property as opposed to a one time perceived dip in quality that was seen in the third season.

Perhaps the largest general complaint is that it doesn't seem to hold a candle to Andor. The most recent Star Wars project is also perhaps its most critically acclaimed: Andor season two. The second season currently sits at an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critic score, an improvement over the first season’s 89% and 95% scores, respectively. The series is praised for its masterful writing, cinematography, and realistic approach to the Star Wars franchise. However, Andor is also criticized for having too much of a “ripped from the headlines” take on the galaxy far, far away, removing some of the magic and wonder and trading it for grit and gloom. The series has been referred to as being “an HBO show cosplaying as Star Wars” by YouTube channel Beyond the Dune Sea. Whether that is a good or bad thing is within the eye of the beholder.

This is where I believe there is a misalignment in expectations. Andor is certainly a runaway hit and stands out from the rest of the franchise for the same reasons Mandalorian did - it’s a fresh tone. However, the show is also criticized for being a little too different and too serious. Regardless, the quality and style of writing cannot be ignored - it truly is masterful. However, fans have seemingly posited that the show is the new standard for the franchise as a whole and anything that isn’t Andor is subpar. And that's where some of the issues levied at the Mandalorian and Grogu trailer seem misaligned. It's not supposed to be Andor, and therefore seems like it's comparing apples to oranges. Yes, they are both fruits (Star Wars) but they are different fruits (properties) with different tastes, textures, juices, appearances. And that’s a good thing, because not everything needs to be the same. I think we saw what happens when everything has the same tone with the DC Snyder-verse.

Now criticism is deserved where it is warranted, but to this author it does seem overboard at best and disingenuous at worst - at least at this point in the game. It is not meant to give up plot details or a sense of what the movie will be about. Instead, we’re treated to shots of our new and returning heroes and some fast paced action heavy editing to foster some sense of excitement. But all together this trailer is kind of a nothing burger. But it's not meant to be a trailer, it's meant to be a sizzle reel to build excitement and hype for the upcoming movie - a teaser. So is this a bad trailer? Perhaps. But if major Hollywood studios have taught us anything it's that trailer quality doesn’t necessarily indicate movie quality. Bottom line, maybe we can all voice an opinion without passing judgement until the actual movie debuts.