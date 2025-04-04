TRON: ARES First Footage Officially Released Ahead Of New Trailer Set To Be Released TOMORROW

Yes, you read that correctly: the first trailer for TRON: Ares will be released tomorrow, and we have a brief teaser showcasing Jared Leto's Ares seemingly racing his way into the real world. Check it out!

Apr 04, 2025
Disney shared a 5-minute sneak peek of TRON: Ares with CinemaCon attendees in Las Vegas yesterday afternoon. However, we don't have much longer to wait before getting our first proper look at the long-awaited TRON and TRON: Legacy follow-up. 

The studio has shared a brief teaser for the movie (via SFFGazette.com), confirming that the full trailer will arrive tomorrow.

At CinemaCon, lead star Jared Leto reiterated that this movie will bring TRON into the real world, and the aforementioned preview showed Ares on his red-tinged light cycle zooming through a real city pursued by police cars who are no match for his speed.

There's some scepticism surrounding TRON: Ares, no great surprise when that first instalment remains so beloved. The same could have been said about Legacy once upon a time, though, and fans have been demanding a follow-up to that for years. 

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning helmed TRON: Ares and previously addressed how the move from Daft Punk to Nine Inch Nails on the soundtrack is indicative of the sci-fi franchise's continued evolution. 

"With Nine Inch Nails making the music, this instalment will be a little grittier, a little bit more industrial," the filmmaker explained. "It’s been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world. In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world that we are creating."

"What I always look for in any story is a strong emotional core," Rønning added. "This film will probably be more emotional than people are expecting. It’s about the cost of being human."

Last September, Jeff Bridges reflected on sharing the screen with Leto. "When Jared played the Joker, I have a friend who played his best friend. 'He was Mr. J the whole time,'" he explained. "His name was Ares in the show, and I ended up going, 'Hey Air, what’s happening man?'"

"And I say, 'Is it OK if I call you Air?' And he says, 'Yeah, sure you can.' Then we got loose, and it was just wonderful. I mean, we jammed, you know?" the legendary actor noted, referring to Leto's penchant for going method on set.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/4/2025, 3:48 PM
Can't wait
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/4/2025, 3:52 PM
Tron: Legacy was great. The soundtrack was just...MAN! Tron: Uprising was a time too!

