BLACK CAT Scrapped Movie Details Reveal Sony's "Awful" Origin Story Idea For Felicia Hardy

BLACK CAT Scrapped Movie Details Reveal Sony's &quot;Awful&quot; Origin Story Idea For Felicia Hardy

New details about Sony Pictures' plans for a Black Cat solo movie have been revealed, including the studio's "awful" plans for Felicia Hardy's transformation into Black Cat.

By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2026 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Cat

In the late 2010s, we learned of Sony Pictures' plans for Silver & Black, a movie that was set to pair up Silver Sable and Black Cat. The project, which received a mixed response from fans when it was announced, featured Spider-Man villains like Scorpion, Tarantula, Chameleon, Mendell Stromm, and even Norman Osborn.

The Old Guard's Gina Prince-Bythewood had signed up to direct, only for the movie to ultimately fall apart. Sony then pivoted to two individual solo projects for Silver & Black's leads, though it's unclear whether the plan was still for the two heroes to join forces down the line. 

Like El Muerto, Spider-Woman, and Agent Venom, among others, Black Cat is no longer happening. We recently learned that Sony is now more willing to share its Marvel characters with Marvel Studios and the Spider-Man franchise (no doubt a result of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter all flopping).

Now, some new Black Cat details have been revealed by X user @NerdTowerYT, who claims to have seen storyboards from the movie when it was in production in 2021. 

"Spill some gossip: In 2021, there was a Black Cat movie in production," they wrote. "I saw storyboards, and in a specific sequence, she was dressed as a goth at a costume party, cries in the bathroom, smears her makeup and makes the 'mask,' BAMMMM Black Cat ready for action. It was awful."

That is awful, but it was to be expected given how clunky and cringeworthy the origin stories we saw for characters like Morbius and Kraven were. Whether she would have still got an actual mask is hard to say, but Felicia Hardy is another character who most fans would much prefer to see on screen alongside Spider-Man.

There had been plans for her to appear in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4, while Felicity Jones briefly played a character called "Felicia" in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

"I wanted to go edgier than some of the Marvel films," Prince-Bythewood previously said of Silver & Black. "It was a question of how far could I push it in that Marvel universe."

"'Silver & Black' put me in the conversation. I was one of those couple of women people go to for these big films. I knew what kind of movies Skydance make. It was exhilarating and nerve-racking," the filmmaker continued. "I knew I loved this project, partly because I could do everything I wanted to do from the other film: an edgy superhero film with two women."

What would you like to see from Black Cat on the big screen down the line?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
