SILVER SABLE Project Rumored To Be Back In Development At Sony Pictures

Back in 2018, Sony Pictures announced that it was working on a Silver and Black movie featuring Spider-Man foes/allies Silver Sable and Black Cat.

The project got pretty far into development before being scrapped, with The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood attached to helm, and a competed script from Lindsey Beer.

Sony ultimately decided not to move forward with Silver and Black, but we did hear that there were plans in place for solo movies featuring the title characters. Nothing ever materialized, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that a Silver Sable project is once again in the works (we're not sure if it's for the big or small screen).

Silver and Black was reportedly going to focus on Silvija Sablinova tracking down a fugitive Felicia Hardy for the U.S. Department of Justice. Spider-Man wasn't part of the script, but other characters such as Scorpion, Tarantula, Chameleon, Tombstone (and possibly even Norman Osborn) would have appeared, and the story was said to lay the groundwork for the formation of an all-female team which also included Spider-Woman, Jackpot, Stunner, and Dusk.

Here's what Prince-Bythewood had to say about the project(s) in a 2020 interview.

"First, it was going to be the two of them, and then the decision was made to separate the two. Now, there's a thought of, 'Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,' but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen."

Black Cat is one of the characters rumored to be introduced in Spider-Man 4 (we do know that casting is underway for a new female lead), which would leave Silver Sable free to lead her own project.

Sony's SSU has had its hits and misses, with Morbius and Madame Web proving to be critical and commercial disasters. The previous Venom movies performed very well at the box office, but this month's Venom: The Last Dance looks set for the lowest opening weekend of the trilogy.

Kraven the Hunter is also on the horizon, and if the studio is indeed revisiting the likes of The Sinister Six (more here) and Silver Sable, they must be confident that this Spider-Man-less movie universe can stay afloat.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Silver Sable movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.