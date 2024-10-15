RUMOR: Sony Pictures Still Planning A SINISTER SIX Movie

RUMOR: Sony Pictures Still Planning A SINISTER SIX Movie

Despite diminishing box office returns, Sony Pictures is still said to be developing a movie focusing on Spider-Man's most fearsome foes, the Sinister Six...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2024 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Sinister Six

Sony Pictures has been trying to get a Sinister Six movie off the ground for years, and the closest the project came to making it to the screen was when Drew Goddard was attached to write and direct a spin-off of the now defunct The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Goddard had actually completed his script before the movie was scrapped, and the story would reportedly have focused on a group of villains (most likely Rhino and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin along with new takes on Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter) doing battle with Andrew Garfield's wall-crawler before ultimately finding redemption.

Garfield spoke about his involvement with the project during a 2021 interview with Collider.

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life. It would have been cool. Maybe one day he'll get to do it, but it would've been cool."

Of course, a lot has changed since then, and even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Sony still has its "SSU" movies. The Venom films may have been a success, but Morbius and Madame Web were far from it, and there's a chance that Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter underperforming could signal the end of the franchise.

Even so, scooper MTTSH believes that the studio is forging ahead with a new Sinister Six movie.

The previous movies have dropped a few hints that Sony was still interested in putting a villainous team together (Michael Keaton's Vulture showing up in Morbius' lambasted post-credits scene, for example), but it was assumed that the idea would have been shelved at this stage.

Garfield did reprise his Peter Parker role for Spider-Man: No Way Home and is said to be "locked in" for at least two more MCU appearances, so perhaps Goddard's original concept - with a very different team - could be revisited.

What do you think? Any interest in an SSU-set Sinister Six movie? Let  us know in the comments section down below.

SINISTER SIX Movie Rumored To Be Back On At Sony Pictures With Its Live-Action Spin-Off Characters
Related:

SINISTER SIX Movie Rumored To Be Back On At Sony Pictures With Its Live-Action Spin-Off Characters
SINISTER SIX: Sony's Scrapped AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Spin-Off Featured A Bonkers Scene With A T-Rex
Recommended For You:

SINISTER SIX: Sony's Scrapped AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Spin-Off Featured A Bonkers Scene With A T-Rex
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
hova26
hova26 - 10/15/2024, 5:02 PM
First!
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/15/2024, 5:04 PM
Nobody asked for this.

But go ahead SONY.
Cue up a trailer for us that has a pop culture song overlaid to it and make the Sinister Six seem like misunderstood, justified and comparable products of society
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2024, 5:07 PM
I askef fot this! thank you Sonic ...now bring Jonathan Majors and Joaquin "JONKLED" Phoenix to the mix and now we are talking ...hawk tuah talking
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 10/15/2024, 5:07 PM
Of course they are.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/15/2024, 5:15 PM
Sony’s Sinister Six: Venom, Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven, Rhino, and whatever the next lame villain spin off will be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:18 PM
I mean , how would this even work?.

The Sinister Six are villains (it’s in the name) so they have to have nefarious intentions atleast at the start for that to work and if Sony isn’t going to have their own Spider Man that they can go after then who else…

Venom seems like the likely option but Hardy has indicated (contrary to rumors) that TLD seems to be the end for him as the character so if so then that’s unlikely.

If they want to do a movie on them then I think you could do something in the vein of Superior Foes of Spider Man which was a heist series with comedic & dramatic elements with that lineup then I’m good with that.

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/15/2024, 5:20 PM
Pure trash, but if they shove Garfield in the mix and officially make him the Spider-man of that currently Spider-manless universe it’ll be the tiniest of steps in the right direction.

I still won’t pay to watch it, I’ll never support Sonys trash universe.

I always rather watch those characters in a proper MCU setting, which will never happen as long as fanboys keep paying to watch Sonys garbage movies.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/15/2024, 5:45 PM
@MuadDib - agreed. The villainverse movies already feel like they fit in with the TASM movies tonally. Same with the Clone Saga.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/15/2024, 5:22 PM
I would love to see a Sony Sinister Six movie.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/15/2024, 5:23 PM
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/15/2024, 5:35 PM
Nah, Venom 3 will bomb and with a bit of luck Feige has enough balls/leverage to say "[frick] you" to Sony and ditch the Knull saga ordered by Sony.

With that happening Sony has nothing to look forward to.

Chance is small....but not excluded...
mountainman
mountainman - 10/15/2024, 5:36 PM
@OptimusCrime - Venom 3 will make more than Joker 2 but less than Venom 2.
Drace24
Drace24 - 10/15/2024, 5:40 PM
How about that Aunt May movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:45 PM
@Drace24 - this meme might come true lol

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/15/2024, 5:42 PM
Sony:
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/15/2024, 5:44 PM
I sure hope they do, albeit not in the way it's suggested here. Hope Spider-Man 6 features the Sinister Six (comprised of Sacred Timeline villains).

As for Sony's villains, I rather see them un a Wild Pack movie. Although none of Sony's villains have been part of it, I think it makes more sense than Sinister Six. Save that for MCU Spider-Man.
grif
grif - 10/15/2024, 5:44 PM
IF it happens.

watch them just use the same old characters like doc oc, sandman, electro and goblin
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 10/15/2024, 5:47 PM
Of course they are...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder