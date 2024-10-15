RUMOR: Sony Pictures Still Planning A SINISTER SIX Movie

Sony Pictures has been trying to get a Sinister Six movie off the ground for years, and the closest the project came to making it to the screen was when Drew Goddard was attached to write and direct a spin-off of the now defunct The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Goddard had actually completed his script before the movie was scrapped, and the story would reportedly have focused on a group of villains (most likely Rhino and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin along with new takes on Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter) doing battle with Andrew Garfield's wall-crawler before ultimately finding redemption.

Garfield spoke about his involvement with the project during a 2021 interview with Collider.

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life. It would have been cool. Maybe one day he'll get to do it, but it would've been cool."

Of course, a lot has changed since then, and even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Sony still has its "SSU" movies. The Venom films may have been a success, but Morbius and Madame Web were far from it, and there's a chance that Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter underperforming could signal the end of the franchise.

Even so, scooper MTTSH believes that the studio is forging ahead with a new Sinister Six movie.

The previous movies have dropped a few hints that Sony was still interested in putting a villainous team together (Michael Keaton's Vulture showing up in Morbius' lambasted post-credits scene, for example), but it was assumed that the idea would have been shelved at this stage.

Garfield did reprise his Peter Parker role for Spider-Man: No Way Home and is said to be "locked in" for at least two more MCU appearances, so perhaps Goddard's original concept - with a very different team - could be revisited.

What do you think? Any interest in an SSU-set Sinister Six movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.