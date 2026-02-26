Andy Samberg Talks Possible Ben Reilly Return In SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally dated for March 29, 2024. Now, it's heading to theaters on June 18, 2027, a delay of over three years and a four-year wait to learn what came next for Miles Morales after Across the Spider-Verse's big cliffhanger.

Plot details for the threequel are being kept under wraps, but the last movie ended with Spider-Gwen gathering a team of heroes to track down Miles Morales after he found himself stranded on Earth-42.

Ben Reilly was one of the wall-crawlers tasked with tracking down Miles by Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 to on Earth-1610, only for Gwen Stacy to web him up, steal his dimension-hopping watch, and leave the clone stranded in her realistic, Earth-65.

Scarlet Spider was a parody of '90s superheroes, and not necessarily a character with whom there's a ton of storytelling potential. Still, many fans are eager to see Andy Samberg back in the role, and he recently shared an update while speaking with ScreenRant.

"I truly know nothing," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor started, adding that, "[I] hope that I have more in the next one." Samberg continued, "It seems like [Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider] should [be back] based on how the last one ends, but I never count on anything in this business. [Laughs] But I would love that if it did. If they want me, I'm there for as much or as little as they need."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made $384 million globally in 2018 and won the Oscar for "Best Animated Feature." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023, and while it missed out on an Academy Award, it made over $690 million worldwide.

Talking at CinemaCon last year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the longer-than-expected wait for the movie, saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord added, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

We recently learned that Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk movies are officially in development, along with a Venom animated feature, which is likely unrelated to the Spider-Verse.