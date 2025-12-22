SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Unreleased Song By Hailee Steinfeld "Put It In Words" Leaks Online

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned $384 million at the worldwide box office in 2018 and later won the Oscar for "Best Animated Feature." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023, and while it missed out on an Academy Award, it still made over $690 million worldwide.

Both movies featured phenomenal soundtracks, with artists such as Post Malone, Swae Lee, Blackway, Black Caviar, Lil Wayne and Offset all contributing. Heck, even Chris Pine got in on the action by recording a handful of Christmas songs for Into the Spider-Verse.

Now, an unreleased, never-before-heard song recorded for the movie has found its way online. Performed by actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who lends her voice to Spider-Gwen, it's a terrific track, and one that there presumably wasn't room for on Into the Spider-Verse's soundtrack.

There's always a chance that this could be used for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the long-delayed conclusion to the Sony Pictures Animation trilogy.

Once upon a time, that was set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024. That feels like a distant memory now, and the movie was finally dated for June 4, 2027...before being pushed back to June 25, 2027 this past July. It's since moved again, this time to June 18, 2027.

Plot details for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are being kept under wraps, but the last movie ended with Spider-Gwen gathering a team of heroes to track down Miles Morales after he found himself stranded on Earth 42.

"Quite similar, I’d say," Steinfeld previously said of the similarities between recording voiceover versus recording vocals for her music. "As far as any vocal prep and warmup, I always try to be mindful of how I use my voice, especially since I started singing."

"It’s easy to get into a booth and get a little excited about the action that’s happening, and then you’re told that there’s a lot of distance between you and the person you’re talking to. Or the score is going crazy, the action is loud and suddenly, you’re yelling. So I’ve just become more mindful of how to use my voice, but I would probably compare a day’s work in a live-action film to a voiceover film, versus recording a song."

"Mentally and physically, [live-action and voiceover] are more similar, and the biggest similarity is just feeling in the right place, emotionally, to deliver the performance that I wanna give," she concluded.

Listen to this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse song by Steinfeld in the player below.