"OI! OI!" SPIDER-PUNK Spin-Off Gets Major Update From Daniel Kaluuya

Thanks to the huge critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, talk of a Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) spin-off first surfaced all the way back in May 2024

More recently, those rumors were then confirmed in August 2025.

Now, Spider-Punk voice actor Daniel Kaluuya has confirmed that he's nearly finished with the script in a new interview with Deadline.

“We’re deep in the process,” Kaluuya said of the work he and co-writer Ajon Singh (Primetime) are doing on the script, noting that they’re now in the “finishing stages” of writing.

The Get Out and Black Panther star only replied, "TBD" when pressed for specific plot details or whether any other Spider-Verse characters would also appear; however, he did share, "It’s exciting to be writing something in this space...Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game. So, I want to put myself in environments where I can grow and learn what they know."

Although he’s best known for his work in front of the camera, including his 2021 Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor, Kaluuya has plenty of experience behind the scenes as well.

He wrote original episodes of Skins early in his career and later co-wrote and co-directed the Netflix feature The Kitchen.

Daniel Kaluuya has confirmed that he is developing a ‘SPIDER-PUNK’ animated film.



“Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game.”



(via https://t.co/1oEDtisRQI) pic.twitter.com/RYJNHYyViX — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 7, 2025

Other Spider-Verse/Sony Spider-Man spin-off projects in existence or in development include a live-action Spider-Noir spinoff series for MGM+ starring Nicolas Cage,an animated Spider-Gwen feature for Hailee Steinfeld, and a long-rumored/long-gestating Cindy Moon/Silk project in development at the studio.

After a series of delays, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to hit theaters on June 18, 2027.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.