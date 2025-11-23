SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’s Donald Glover Reveals He Had A Stroke; Had Surgery For Hole In His Heart

Donald Glover, who portrayed Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Across the Spider-Verse, revealed serious health struggles that forced him to cancel his 2024 tour.

Nov 23, 2025
Donald Glover has had a fascinating career. Following his breakout role on Community, he went on to become a renowned multi-hyphenate. A rare occurrence in Hollywood, he's maintained a prolific career as both a musician and an actor. He's perhaps better known among superhero and sci-fi fandoms for portraying Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story as a younger Lando Calrissian. In 2024, Glover announced the cancelation of his New World tour, citing health reasons.

Now, the artist—who announced plans to retire his Childish Gambino moniker last year—has revealed the health reasons cited were, in fact, serious health concerns. Performing at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Saturday, November 22 (footage below), Glover addressed the tour cancelation and his time away from the public eye.

Addressing his audience, he explained that, during a performance, he began experiencing a headache and couldn't see well. He then went to the hospital, where a doctor informed him he'd had a stroke: 

"You guys voted for, 'Where have I been' monologue.' Okay, so, I was doing this world tour. [Having] lots of fun. Really loving seeing you guys out there. And I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.' And the first thing I thought was, 'Oh, here I am, still copying Jamie Foxx.' That's really, like, the second thing. The first thing was, 'I'm letting everybody down.'"

The actor further revealed he had broken his foot, and had discovered a hole in his heart, for which he underwent two surgeries "I know [letting everyone down is] not true, but I've broken my foot. I always promise Ireland I'm gonna be there, and I still haven't been. And they found a hole in my heart, so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery. So, you know, they say everybody has two lives [...] and the second life starts when you realize you have one." 

Glover then shared an inspiring message for  his audience, expressing his gratitude for being able to perform for them: "You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says—which I love—she's like, 'If this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done, give me another scoop.' You should be living your life how you want, because it can only get better. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."

When canceling the tour in 2024, Glover said on social media (via Deadline): "hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love."

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/23/2025, 4:48 PM
Damn. Get well soon man. Donald is a once in a lifetime talent. Comedian. Actor. Singer. Rapper and dancer. More than a triple threat.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 5:17 PM
@DarthOmega - He surprised me with his acting. Very enjoyable in Atlanta
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/23/2025, 5:26 PM
@WalletsClosed - I was only aware of his standup and the show Community. Then I heard him rap and I was like damn. Then I heard him sing, and I was stunned.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/23/2025, 7:16 PM
@DarthOmega - I was the opposite, knew him as Childish Gambino then was pleasantly surprised at his acting and comedic ability.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 4:51 PM
A man of many talents. I had tickets to his show when the tour was canceled. It's good that they will still be honored. Wishing him and his family the best

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/23/2025, 4:57 PM
User Comment Image
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/23/2025, 5:45 PM
@Batmangina -

nope
Evansly
Evansly - 11/23/2025, 4:57 PM
I'm a few years younger than him but this definitely made me feel my mortality
Kadara
Kadara - 11/23/2025, 5:28 PM
@Evansly - Absolutely, same here. We got to embrace the fragility of life man.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2025, 5:11 PM
Hope the dude gets better soon.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/23/2025, 5:17 PM
Take care of yourselves. You only live on this earth once.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 5:19 PM
I hope he has a quick recovery.

I recommend music.
Symphonic music.
Classical, jazz, progressive, electronic trance and movie scores... and no booze!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2025, 5:21 PM
And get plenty of bedrest. Sleep heals your brain.
grif
grif - 11/23/2025, 5:35 PM
if i had a stroke this guy wouldnt give a [frick] about me
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/23/2025, 5:48 PM
@grif - Are you some public figure millions of people know?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/23/2025, 5:48 PM
He’s so good. Hoping he remains healthy
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 11/23/2025, 5:48 PM
Worked with a guy who had a stroke on the job. One of the single most terrifying things I've ever witnessed. One minute, you're sitting a table eating lunch and playing checkers, the next, you're gone.

Keep your health in check and don't be afraid to talk to your doctor about things that aren't the norm with your body.

