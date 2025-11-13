THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Features SPIDER-VERSE Link - But Is It A Copyright Issue For Nintendo?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer featured a familiar piece of music from 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but has the upcoming sequel ripped off The Prowler's theme? Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse

The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released yesterday, and fans were excited to learn that the franchise—led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt—has added another MCU veteran in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson.

The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to Princess Rosalina; Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie will play Bowser Jr.

Both characters made a memorable entrance in the trailer, but sharp-eared fans have noticed a piece of music pulled straight from Prowler's theme in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Even that movie's composer, Daniel Pemberton, pointed out the similarity on X...

The theme's inclusion raises some interesting questions: have Nintendo and Universal Pictures used the theme from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse simply because it was a good fit for this scene in the trailer? Or has someone ripped off Pemberton's work? 

It may be a homage to the animated Spider-Verse franchise, but there could be legal or copyright ramifications if this hasn't been handled appropriately. Still, with Sony Pictures working with Nintendo on the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, we can't imagine this one reaching the courtroom!

Bowser Jr.'s arrival in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer is somewhat Prowler-esque, so the theme's inclusion makes sense and likely won't be part of Brian Tyler's score when the sequel arrives in theaters next April. 

Sony Animation released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse following in 2023. Unfortunately, we'll be waiting until 2027 before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse concludes the trilogy. 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson will be joining the cast alongside Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson, who will be reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026. You can check out a comparison of both scenes in the Facebook post below.

