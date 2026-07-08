Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Reveal Offers Best Look Yet At Peter Parker's New Suit & Deluxe Accessories

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Reveal Offers Best Look Yet At Peter Parker's New Suit & Deluxe Accessories

As promised, Hot Toys has revealed the first two figures from Spider-Man: Brand New Day and they're absolutely spectacular as we get our best look yet at Peter Parker's new red-and-blue suit.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 08, 2026 09:07 AM EST

After delivering a tease earlier this week, Hot Toys has unveiled the Standard and Deluxe Spider-Man sixth-scale collectible figures from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans their closest look yet at Peter Parker's stunning new red-and-blue suit.

The sixth-scale figure features a finely crafted masked head equipped with four pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, ten interchangeable hands, and an upgraded body design that boasts enhanced proportions and a bulkier, more heroic physique. The red-and-blue elastic fabric suit has also been enhanced to allow for maximum flexibility and vastly improved articulation.

In terms of screen-accurate accessories, both versions include a pair of newly designed Web-Shooters that magnetically attach to Spider-Man’s forearms, a variety of spider-web effects, a mobile phone, and a Key to the City of New York. The Standard version also includes a character nameplate.

The Deluxe Version adds an exclusive black beanie, a vibrant, multicolored striped puffer vest, and a spectacularly designed battle-themed diorama figure base. This base features a pair of Boomerang’s lethal boomerangs and the menacing tail of the Scorpion—complete with an embedded wire in the tip for dynamic posing possibilities.

We don't know who else is coming to the Brand New Day line yet, but a Hulk announcement seems likely in the next few weeks. As for Punisher, Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and Sadie Sink’s mystery character? We'll have to wait and see, though we'd wager some of them will get figures eventually.

According to Sideshow, the Standard version is available for pre-order at $255, while the Deluxe Version—which includes the battle-themed diorama base—is available for $310.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out both figures below:

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

image host

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
Rumor: There May Be Big Plans For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains The Hand Down The Line
Related:

Rumor: There May Be Big Plans For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains The Hand Down The Line
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - J.K. Simmons Reveals Whether He'll Return As J. Jonah Jameson
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - J.K. Simmons Reveals Whether He'll Return As J. Jonah Jameson

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2026, 9:03 AM
Remember, if the MCU was cancelled with The Incredible Hulk, you wouldn't have gotten anywhere near this.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 9:06 AM
@UltimaRex - The Incredible Hulk is a better movie than Superbrat AND made more money
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2026, 9:23 AM
@FireGunn - and you'd be utterly unbiased... right?

See you in 2036.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2026, 9:25 AM
@FireGunn - forgot add fantastic four I mean fantastic one to list 😂😂😅😅😅 fantastic four what joke it was all about sue all attention was on sue other members distracting sidekicks in there own movie sue almost over powers galactus buy her self what comic does that happen take place in like to know ?

Other members all they did was help deliver baby
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/8/2026, 9:29 AM
@UltimaRex - No but they were bought by Disney right after and changed some of the management.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/8/2026, 9:36 AM
@UltimaRex - Yes
HypotheticalMan
HypotheticalMan - 7/8/2026, 9:54 AM
@dragon316 - fantastic four #10

The invincible woman arc. She's also stupid powerful canonically and yes, easily can manipulate forces as large or larger than Galactus. Just say you're an incel bro, it'll save you a lot of typing in the future.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2026, 10:02 AM
@FireGunn - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 9:19 AM
That suit is gorgeous!
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2026, 9:23 AM
Some disguise hat vest no one will know Spider-Man out in public nothing have saw before in trailer for fans hottoys they be happy buy one
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/8/2026, 9:30 AM
That suit
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/8/2026, 9:51 AM
New Hulk Scene

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder