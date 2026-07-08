Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Reveal Offers Best Look Yet At Peter Parker's New Suit & Deluxe Accessories

After delivering a tease earlier this week, Hot Toys has unveiled the Standard and Deluxe Spider-Man sixth-scale collectible figures from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans their closest look yet at Peter Parker's stunning new red-and-blue suit.

The sixth-scale figure features a finely crafted masked head equipped with four pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, ten interchangeable hands, and an upgraded body design that boasts enhanced proportions and a bulkier, more heroic physique. The red-and-blue elastic fabric suit has also been enhanced to allow for maximum flexibility and vastly improved articulation.

In terms of screen-accurate accessories, both versions include a pair of newly designed Web-Shooters that magnetically attach to Spider-Man’s forearms, a variety of spider-web effects, a mobile phone, and a Key to the City of New York. The Standard version also includes a character nameplate.

The Deluxe Version adds an exclusive black beanie, a vibrant, multicolored striped puffer vest, and a spectacularly designed battle-themed diorama figure base. This base features a pair of Boomerang’s lethal boomerangs and the menacing tail of the Scorpion—complete with an embedded wire in the tip for dynamic posing possibilities.

We don't know who else is coming to the Brand New Day line yet, but a Hulk announcement seems likely in the next few weeks. As for Punisher, Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and Sadie Sink’s mystery character? We'll have to wait and see, though we'd wager some of them will get figures eventually.

According to Sideshow, the Standard version is available for pre-order at $255, while the Deluxe Version—which includes the battle-themed diorama base—is available for $310.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out both figures below: