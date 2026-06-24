Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals New Details About The Hand - Does It Explain Elektra's MCU Return?

Earlier today, photos of The Defenders star Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 were revealed. We've already explored what that might mean for the wider MCU, and a new rumour could also offer some clues.

Before those images of Yung started doing the rounds, insider Daniel Richtman took to X to reveal what he's been told about The Hand's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"'Because of how The Hand are used in the film," he wrote, "it's more fun to not know if they are good or bad.'" It's a little cryptic, but also suggests we won't necessarily know what they're up to, even as they clash with the wall-crawler.

While The Hand has not been confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, this fight taking place in a prison certainly doesn't feel like a coincidence, given that Matt Murdock is behind bars. It could be that Spidey believes they've been sent there to kill his fellow vigilante when, in reality, Elektra has tasked them with freeing him.

Once Spidey defeats the ninjas, Daredevil can be left in prison, leaving his story to continue when Born Again returns next year. That's pure speculation for now, though, and we'll have to wait and see how this all pans out and whether there is any sort of connection.

Ovet to Alex Perez, and after being called out by a follower on social media, the scooper doubled down on his previous claim that Sony Pictures planned to include Venom and Knull in the next Spider-Man movie. Why? The studio was convinced Venom: The Last Dance would be a hit.

Looking beyond the Multiverse Saga, Perez also teased the plot points he believes will be front and centre in the next wave of storytelling.

"Mutants, Shadow King, Mr. Sinister, Nova Corps, Symbiote, Maggia, Elektra, Defenders, why Bullseye’s after Danielle, Thunderbolts vs. 2.0, the Eternals [and] Celestials, Judgement Day," he reeled off on X. Elektra has been confirmed since he posted that, so now we wait and see about the rest.

You can see The Hand in action in the recently released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.