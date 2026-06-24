Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Officially Adds Elodie Yung As Elektra - MCU Implications Explained

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Officially Adds Elodie Yung As Elektra - MCU Implications Explained

With it now confirmed that Elodie Yung is returning as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, we're taking a deep dive into what that—and her costume—means for the wider MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is once again shooting in New York, and Elodie Yung has been spotted on set in full costume as the MCU's Elektra. Her return has been hinted at for months, and like the Defenders, that's not a spoiler when she's obviously going to be front and centre in marketing (if the plan were to keep this under wraps, she wouldn't be shooting in the middle of the Big Apple).

As exciting as it is to see Marvel Studios' take on the fan-favourite assassin, her return undoubtedly has major ramifications for the wider MCU. In fact, we could see some of those as soon as next month in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Hand will return in the movie, battling the wall-crawler in a prison setting. The prevailing theory right now is that they've been sent there to kill Matt Murdock, but what if they're actually back in the City at the behest of their new leader, Elektra, to free the Man Without Fear?

At the very least, we expect Marvel Studios to use this clash to tease plans for The Hand in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and beyond. As a reminder, when The Defenders ended, the ninja clan had been defeated, and their leadership wiped out. Like Daredevil, Elektra survived the collapse of Midland Circle, so her reforming The Hand in the years that followed makes sense.

What's even more interesting, however, is what Elektra is wearing. While we'll share a full gallery of set photos soon, the comparison below provides a strong indication of where her story arc is heading...

It's missing the mask, and the boots are a different colour, but for all intents and purposes, Elektra is wearing her Daredevil costume from the comics. Now, that may have only been used as a basis for a modern interpretation of the character that doesn't involve her basically wearing a skimpy swimsuit.

Still, for all we know, that headband turns into a makeshift mask when it's pulled over her eyes.

We may not know what the plan is for Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but with Matt behind bars, we're expecting several heroes to try and fill the void his absence has left in Hell's Kitchen. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones will certainly try, but perhaps Elektra feels she's better suited to the task, especially if she's not working alongside The Hand and they have a new leader. 

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, with Season 3 set to premiere next year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Confirms Another Major Netflix Series Return - Spoilers
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Confirms Another Major Netflix Series Return - Spoilers
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Reveals Preparation For An Exciting Luke Cage Action Scene
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Reveals Preparation For An Exciting Luke Cage Action Scene

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/24/2026, 7:29 AM
Makes sense to have her step into the DD role in Matt’s absence given where she went in the comics.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/24/2026, 7:31 AM
Looks great
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2026, 7:33 AM
Can’t believe we’re in a world where Elektra is BACK after nearly a decade gone…

Yung was very good in the role and had great chemistry with Cox
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 7:44 AM
im excited the gang is all here for DD BA S3. S2 was a huuuuge improvement over S1 and i can't wait to see where this goes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder