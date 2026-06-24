Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Officially Adds Elodie Yung As Elektra - MCU Implications Explained

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is once again shooting in New York, and Elodie Yung has been spotted on set in full costume as the MCU's Elektra. Her return has been hinted at for months, and like the Defenders, that's not a spoiler when she's obviously going to be front and centre in marketing (if the plan were to keep this under wraps, she wouldn't be shooting in the middle of the Big Apple).

As exciting as it is to see Marvel Studios' take on the fan-favourite assassin, her return undoubtedly has major ramifications for the wider MCU. In fact, we could see some of those as soon as next month in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Hand will return in the movie, battling the wall-crawler in a prison setting. The prevailing theory right now is that they've been sent there to kill Matt Murdock, but what if they're actually back in the City at the behest of their new leader, Elektra, to free the Man Without Fear?

At the very least, we expect Marvel Studios to use this clash to tease plans for The Hand in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and beyond. As a reminder, when The Defenders ended, the ninja clan had been defeated, and their leadership wiped out. Like Daredevil, Elektra survived the collapse of Midland Circle, so her reforming The Hand in the years that followed makes sense.

What's even more interesting, however, is what Elektra is wearing. While we'll share a full gallery of set photos soon, the comparison below provides a strong indication of where her story arc is heading...

He new suit looks cool, sorta looks similar to the DD design pic.twitter.com/5BgV6NDKGB — 2KO (@SPIDEY1500) June 24, 2026

It's missing the mask, and the boots are a different colour, but for all intents and purposes, Elektra is wearing her Daredevil costume from the comics. Now, that may have only been used as a basis for a modern interpretation of the character that doesn't involve her basically wearing a skimpy swimsuit.

Still, for all we know, that headband turns into a makeshift mask when it's pulled over her eyes.

We may not know what the plan is for Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but with Matt behind bars, we're expecting several heroes to try and fill the void his absence has left in Hell's Kitchen. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones will certainly try, but perhaps Elektra feels she's better suited to the task, especially if she's not working alongside The Hand and they have a new leader.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, with Season 3 set to premiere next year.