Jason Momoa Opens Up About Finally Playing Lobo In SUPERGIRL

While out on his press tour for his upcoming role in The Wrecking Crew, alongside David Bautista, actor Jason Momoa also touched on another upcoming action role, playing Lobo in DC Studios' forthcoming live-action Supergirl film.



Over the years, Momoa has said time and again that Lobo is his favorite comic book character and the role he has always dreamed of playing.

In fact, when he first went in to audition for Aquaman in the DCEU, he reportedly believed he was being considered for Lobo instead.

Jason Momoa on playing Lobo in 'SUPERGIRL':



"I'm f*cking born to do this."



Jason Momoa on playing Lobo and what the future holds for the character in the DCU:



"I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out. I'm pretty excited. When I got to step into Lobo, I mean,…"

Upon first discussing the Supergirl film, DCU co-chair James Gunn previously stated, "We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."



As most DC fans are already aware, the upcoming film draws heavy inspiration from writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed 2021 Supergirl comic run, later collected in the trade paperback (TPB) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow



In the TPB, Kara is celebrating her birthday on a distant planet with a red sun. She travels there with Krypto, with the intent to use her weakened state (due to the red sun) to get drunk. While there, she comes across Ruthye, a young girl who is looking to hire a mercenary to avenge the death of her father.



Before Ruthye can find help, the killers responsible track her down, intent on finishing what they started and erasing her entire bloodline. Supergirl and Krypto intervene to protect the girl, but the confrontation comes at a cost as Krypto is injured by an arrow coated in a deadly poison during the fight.

Though Kara is none too keen to accept a quest fueled by vengeance, she ultimately agrees to accompany Ruthye as her motivation is ultimately more practical than moral, as The Last Daughter of Krypton needs a sample of the rare poison used in the attack in order to save Krypto’s life.



The Craig Gillespie-directed film sees Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El / Supergirl following up on her humorous cameo in Superman, alongside a supporting cast that also includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as the infamous badboy space mercenary, Lobo.



The script was penned by Ana Nogueira, who is also writing/developing a Teen Titans movie and a Wonder Woman film for DC Studios



Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.