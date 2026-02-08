SUPERGIRL Test Screening Details Reveal New Details On Lobo, How The Movie Compares To SUPERMAN - SPOILERS

Another test screening for DC Studios' Supergirl was held this past Thursday, and we now have some feedback from them. Word from last year's screenings was a little mixed, but the whole point of tests like these is to figure out what is and isn't working.

According to @AxelTalksFilm, the cinematography is "an upgrade compared to Superman's," and there's an action-packed hallway scene that's said to be as good as those seen in Daredevil and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Supergirl also has a darker tone than Superman, with a story that focuses on human trafficking and a lot more violence. Overall, though, there's said to be a "perfect balance" of "humor, darkness, and lightness."

Other interesting tidbits include the redesigned Krem of the Yellow Hills being "extremely 'menacing' and a tremendous villain." Meanwhile, Jason Momoa's Lobo is said to have a "substantial" role that's "crucial to the ending."

Trusted source @Cryptic4KQual has also weighed in to say this matches what they've been told, but noted that two separate sources called Krem "lame" and "underwhelming."

The insider later added, "It's basically bits of Superman 2025, [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], Logan, Man of Steel and The Last of Us mashed into one film without the R-rated elements. Whoever's seen it would probably understand my film choices. Krypto is Rocket, Kara is Joel/Logan."

So, for the most part, that all sounds very positive. DC Studios will likely spend the coming months looking to build the excitement surrounding Supergirl, but a new TV spot or trailer during the Super Bowl isn't looking likely.

Instead, as you can see below, Krypto will be featured at the Puppy Bowl, a way of alerting families and kids to the fact that the movie is on its way.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.