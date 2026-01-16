THE FLASH Star Sasha Calle On Why She's "Grateful" For Supergirl Role And Possible Comic Book Movie Return

DC Studios' Supergirl arrives in theaters this summer. Cruella director Craig Gillespie is at the helm, while Ana Nogueira, who originally worked on the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle, penned the screenplay.

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is playing the titular hero in a movie that's also set to introduce Aquaman star Jason Momoa as the DCU's Lobo. As a result, Calle has missed out on the opportunity to headline her own solo outing and eventually share the screen with the Justice League in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie.

Despite the controversies surrounding lead star Ezra Miller overshadowing The Flash, Calle was widely praised as being, alongside Michael Keaton's Batman, a highlight. It's not clear why James Gunn and Peter Safran decided against bringing her back, especially after the Superman helmer called The Flash one of the greatest movies he'd ever seen.

Calle is 30, and Alcock is 25, so it's not as if there's a huge age difference. Regardless, while The Rip star has previously called her DC departure "heartbreaking" and "confusing," she looked back at her brief stint as Kara Zor-El in a more positive light while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm so grateful," she told the site. "Someone mentioned today the video when Andy Muschietti calls me and tells me that I got the job. And I still [remember], the feeling was so surreal, you know? And it's taken me to a place where I get to work now with Ben and Matt [Damon], Teyana [Taylor], Catalina [Sandino Moreno], Steven [Yeun], Kyle [Chandler]."

"I'm so, so, so utterly grateful that it's brought me into this world where I can make art. I loved it," Calle continued, adding that she's open to returning to a superhero project if the opportunity presents itself. "I don't know, it depends. If I get a call, I'm open to receiving it, you know?"

When Calle was cast as Supergirl in The Flash, she took over the role which belonged to Superman in the Flashpoint comics. That story played out in 2023 when the Kryptonian was freed from captivity and allowed to become a hero in a newly created timeline before dying in battle.

However, before DC Studios was formed, Barry Allen's trip through time was going to create a new DCEU where Michael Keaton was Batman (explaining his role in the now-scrapped Batgirl), with Calle's Supergirl taking the place of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Plans were continuously altered as Warner Bros. underwent seemingly endless regime changes. Cavill's return in Black Adam led to a reshot, unseen ending for The Flash, which saw Superman join Supergirl and Keaton's Caped Crusader to confront the Scarlet Speedster.

Are you disappointed that Calle is no longer playing Supergirl?