MAN OF TOMORROW: Brainiac Has Been Confirmed As The Villain Of James Gunn's SUPERMAN Follow-Up

Though most fans figured as much, anyway, we now have confirmation that Brainiac will make his big-screen debut as the main villain in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We now have confirmation that Brainiac will make his big-screen debut in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Wrap, the powerful, super-smart cyborg will indeed be the main villain in Gunn's Superman follow-up, and will be introduced as the potentially world-ending threat that forces the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to put their differences aside and team-up to oppose.

Many fans had assumed that Brainiac would be the movie's big bad, anyway, since Gunn appeared to hint at the character when he shared an image of a medical X-ray with an exposed brain on the first page of his script. Nexus Point News also shared the following details of a casting breakdown: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."  

"Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening," Gunn said when asked about the page during a recent interview.

Brainiac has showed up in DC-based shows such as Smallville and Krypton, but Man of Tomorrow will mark his first feature appearance. It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in MOT, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

Gunn has previously confirmed that the Quantum Unfolding Chamber Rick Flag Sr. used to discover Salvation is "non-human," which could suggest that Brainiac will come to Earth to recover his technology.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/13/2025, 4:54 PM
Well, it didn't exactly take a brainiac to fig-

Oh, never mind.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/13/2025, 4:54 PM
Dave Bautista confirmed for brainiac
kg8817
kg8817 - 11/13/2025, 5:43 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - It’ll be Chukwudi Iwuji or Lee Pace.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/13/2025, 5:51 PM
@kg8817 - or Chris Pratt
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/13/2025, 4:54 PM
Now that’s what I’m talking about
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/13/2025, 4:57 PM
ngl, it's a smart move on guns part, adding a hentai villain into the mix could help boost movie tickets in the asian market
User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/13/2025, 4:58 PM
Is this the role Alan Ritchson was discussing??
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/13/2025, 5:06 PM
@foreverintheway - intriguing if so. I would’ve never had guessed but he would have the physique, especially if they are referencing Brainiac from Superman Unbound.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/13/2025, 5:00 PM
Oh I've been waiting years for this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 5:02 PM
Cool though wasn’t this the overall speculation/rumor anyway?.

Regardless , I’m down to get Brainiac on the big screen finally…

Honestly , I feel Gunn’s villains in cbms have been well done (for the most part) so hopefully The Collector of Worlds joins the ranks!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/13/2025, 5:03 PM
"Makeup and prosthetics could be used to bring a lot of Superman's enemies to life on screen, but a "strong stature and build" doesn't necessarily scream Brainiac, who is often depicted with a fairly average (for a comic book character, at least) frame in the comics. NPN speculates that this description might be more suited to Mongul."
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/13/2025, 5:05 PM
ALRIGHT BRAINIAC ATTACKS!!
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/13/2025, 5:05 PM
I can see Luthor saving Superman and Superman thanking him but also saying he didn’t need his help and Luthor replying “yes you did”. My guess is that the last scene of the movie is Luthor going to brainiac in some devious way to set up a possible last movie with Lois uncovering the truth bc she’ll be front and center. Well, if man of tomorrow isn’t the last movie in this series. Realistically, who knows what the future will bring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 5:13 PM
@epc1122 - I like the choice since Brainiac can be a great mental opponent for Lex aswell as physical threat for Superman

I wonder if he’s after the Quantum Unfolding Chamber from Peacemaker?

Hell , the alien that Auggie shot ,killed and stole that from could have been trying to get it away from Brainiac who has now found it and is coming to Earth because that way he can have more worlds to collect.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/13/2025, 5:50 PM
@epc1122 - This....and then Luthor joins Brainiac....lol. We know how that ends.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/13/2025, 5:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - some logical guesses. I wonder where the story goes. I’m glad brainiac is in it but with Lex potentially being front and center, hope Superman doesn’t take too much of a backseat in the movie.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/13/2025, 5:57 PM
@Linux1172 - yeah, just hope it’s entertaining 👍
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 5:06 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/13/2025, 5:07 PM
Damn good choice. Brainiac is the perfect mental and physical challenge.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 5:09 PM
It'll be 1:1 with High Evolutionary. Just another character he'll ruin.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/13/2025, 5:27 PM
Iwuji.
User Comment Image
kg8817
kg8817 - 11/13/2025, 5:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Yep it’ll be Chukwudi Iwuji or Lee Pace (Ronan).
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2025, 5:27 PM
Hope he puts more effort in his design than he did with High Evolutionary. Idk how he gets huge budget and still decide to make someone look so cheap
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/13/2025, 5:42 PM
@Matchesz - The Brainiac in the Krypton series was incredible. They should use a similar design
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 11/13/2025, 6:18 PM
@Matchesz - He has a fetish for cheap leather
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2025, 5:28 PM
Maybe fold a little of Absolute Brainiac in there? I love that depiction. He's truly deranged, like the runt of the family, still 100% Brainiac but kinda of a little [frick]ed up, defective, nastier.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/13/2025, 5:30 PM
I didn't think the first was terrible or great, but I'm glad for Brainiac finally being used and not just because it's finally someone who isn't Zod or Lex.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 5:38 PM
@Slotherin - agreed

I thought the first one was a solid start , would give it 3.5 out of 5.
Colton
Colton - 11/13/2025, 5:34 PM
Just like this year's film - meh at best
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 5:41 PM
I think Lee Pace would be a good Brainiac.

User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/13/2025, 5:49 PM
I'm shocked.

I would've waited before bringing Brainiac into this universe. It looked painfully obvious Supes has some skilling up to do before facing off with someone like Brainiac. Maybe should've brought in Metallo, Toyman, or Mister Mxyzptlk for next installment and let him level up a bit. Then he could go after characters like Brainiac, Lobo, or even Zod.

I feel like Gunn doesn't think about what he's doing and just wants to put exciting stuff out there without thinking about the logic of his build or storyline for the characters. It's ok to take your time.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/13/2025, 6:05 PM
@Linux1172 - We are under a different paradigm, unfortunately, where Hollywood is under enormous pressure to put out big and flashy films do get that $500MM, $800MM, $1 billion+ box office haul. As much as Metallo or Mr. Mxyzptlk is a great story-telling idea, they won't create blockbuster-level excitement. Look at this past July's Fantastic Four. An entire section of the movie feature John Malkovich's Red Ghost left on the cutting-room floor. Because they wanted to go straight for Galactus. It sucks for us.
kseven
kseven - 11/13/2025, 5:52 PM
Finally!!!

I love James Gunn so much for this
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/13/2025, 5:59 PM
Finally. It only took them 10 theatrical Superman films over nearly 50 years to do it. Which is insane.
Repian
Repian - 11/13/2025, 6:12 PM
Alexander Skarsgård
User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 11/13/2025, 6:19 PM
Hope he's not GOTG 3 HE 2.0

