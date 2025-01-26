SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight In New Teaser For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

We weren't expecting our next look at Superman until the Super Bowl (well, the Puppy Bowl) on February 9, but a 30-second TV spot featuring some new footage has now found its way online.

While most of the teaser is made up of footage from the first trailer, there is a new shot of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) stepping from a plane with that mysterious villain (Ultraman?), as well as another glimpse of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

In the trailer, we cut away when Supes spins to avoid the rocks, but here the camera follows him to reveal our first proper look at the DCU's Man of Tomorrow taking flight.

Check out the new teaser below.

A TV spot for @JamesGunn's 'SUPERMAN' has been released.



The DCU film stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Nicholas Hoult, Wendell Pierce, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, & Nathan Fillion.#Superman lands in theaters on July 11! pic.twitter.com/sEe1eUSh5a — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) January 26, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."