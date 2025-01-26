SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight In New Teaser For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

A new 30-second TV spot for James Gunn's Superman has been shared online, and it includes a few shots that weren't featured in the first trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 26, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We weren't expecting our next look at Superman until the Super Bowl (well, the Puppy Bowl) on February 9, but a 30-second TV spot featuring some new footage has now found its way online.

While most of the teaser is made up of footage from the first trailer, there is a new shot of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) stepping from a plane with that mysterious villain (Ultraman?), as well as another glimpse of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

In the trailer, we cut away when Supes spins to avoid the rocks, but here the camera follows him to reveal our first proper look at the DCU's Man of Tomorrow taking flight.

Check out the new teaser below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Celebrates The DCU's Krypto With Photo Shared On Social Media
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/26/2025, 12:40 PM
2025 is going to be great for the
Marvel vs DC content

I wonder which duo has the more hype

Superman
Peacemaker Season 2

Fantastic Four: First Steps
Daredevil: Born Again
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 12:42 PM
@WakandaTech -
I don't have much hype for Not Reed and Not Silver Surfer.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 1/26/2025, 12:54 PM
@WakandaTech - both imo. None of them are things that I had interest in comics wise but they all look like fun to me.
RolandD
RolandD - 1/26/2025, 1:42 PM
@WakandaTech - I have hype for all four, but I am most hyped about Superman and Daredevil.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/26/2025, 1:47 PM
@WakandaTech - I'm primarily a Marvel guy but am most excited for Supes. We need a real Superman. He's the original superhero.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/26/2025, 1:51 PM
@WakandaTech - im going to not waste time being judgemental and just soak up all the glorious new geeky material this year. gonna be so fun.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/26/2025, 1:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Same. Pascal is going to be too much of a distraction for me. Then Not Silver Surfer shows up. Maybe we even get a scene of Stark Doom which I still feel like is a huge mistake.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 1/26/2025, 2:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What?! The MAGAt isn't looking forward to seeing a non white man and a woman on screen? Color us all shocked and surprised
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/26/2025, 12:40 PM
Nice!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/26/2025, 12:40 PM
Back shot of him flying - Great
Front shot of him flying - Wtf
captainwalker
captainwalker - 1/26/2025, 1:24 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Thought it was the guy from the office.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/26/2025, 1:29 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - so you like it from the back? 👀
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 1:31 PM
@BraveNewClunge - no, he likes back shots
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/26/2025, 1:32 PM
@ProfessorWhy - how do you know this for sure? 👀
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 1:38 PM
@BraveNewClunge - well he also said, "front shot is great", so I can't presume to actually know his preference between the two, only that he likes all kinds of shots
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/26/2025, 1:48 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/26/2025, 1:53 PM
@ProfessorWhy - this response wasn't as perverted as I hoped! Why, professor why?! 😒
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 1:56 PM
@BraveNewClunge - I set up the alley-oop for @goldboink tho
jdowney
jdowney - 1/26/2025, 12:41 PM
Ummmm….
Are the special effects finished?
Did they cut his face out on Snapchat and slap it on to a video of Brandon routes superman flying 😬 I want to like this movie so hard…
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/26/2025, 12:44 PM
@jdowney - nothing will ever ever ever top this
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 12:46 PM
@jdowney - reminded me of Jim Halpert for some reason.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 1/26/2025, 1:11 PM
@bobevanz - Suuuure...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 1/26/2025, 1:45 PM
@jdowney - They keep working on FX for these movies until they absolutely have to deliver so highly doubtful
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/26/2025, 12:41 PM
That shot of him flying was badass
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/26/2025, 1:05 PM
@GirshwinDavies - I see it too. It's an unflattering angle for the face but he also has a hopeful look to him that indicates a degree of innocence so I'm kinda conflicted
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/26/2025, 12:42 PM
Man what is that thumbnail? 😆
Moriakum
Moriakum - 1/26/2025, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/26/2025, 12:43 PM
oMg HiS sUiT reeeeee
captainwalker
captainwalker - 1/26/2025, 1:26 PM
@bobevanz - It's the material of the suit, just wrong.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 12:45 PM
I like this one. The kaiju and the larger DC universe in this one are what I find interesting so far. Something new. They should've lost that old musical theme tho, fresh start
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/26/2025, 12:47 PM
[frick]ing in hell.

Look at our boy fly.

James, James, James.

Have I told you I love you??

Still believe you should shut the [frick] up, sometimes.

But I still love you.

For fuccks sake.
rebellion
rebellion - 1/26/2025, 12:47 PM
that final shot is something special
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/26/2025, 12:49 PM
Shit Shit.

I had to watch it again.

I don't want to spoil it, after my first comment.

But I have to say it.

Is it me, or does the effects look a bit off at the end? Especially, his face.?

Or am I overthinking?


For [frick]s sake
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/26/2025, 1:52 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -
It's John Krasinski
Cleander
Cleander - 1/26/2025, 12:50 PM
That looks so unflattering 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/26/2025, 12:50 PM
Flying scene at the end and Lex were fantastic
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 12:51 PM
The face looks a bit wonky (also seems like he has a lazy eye) but otherwise that flying sequence seems cool , kinda reminds me of Adam Warlock in GOTG Vol 3…

User Comment Image

The movie still looks good imo!!.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/26/2025, 12:51 PM
You can see Gunns wife at the 0.19 mark
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/26/2025, 12:56 PM
@AllsNotGood - Where?? 😂
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/26/2025, 1:01 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - in one of the windows of the skyscraper
