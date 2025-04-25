SUPERMAN: Judge Rules On Co-Creator’s Bid To Reclaim Foreign Copyrights - Will Reboot Release Without Issue?

As promotion for James Gunn's Superman continues to heat up ahead of the DCU reboot's summer release, the studio recently ran into a (potentially) major setback. Now, we have an update...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Back in January, we learned that Warner Bros. and director James Gunn's Superman may have run into a (potentially) major roadblock on its journey to the big screen when Mark Peary, the nephew of the late Superman co-creator Joe Shuster, filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios/DC Comics.

Peary claimed that the studio lacks the rights to release the DCU reboot in a handful of key territories, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

The matter has to do with foreign copyrights to the original Superman character and story. Though Siegel and Shuster assigned worldwide rights to DC’s predecessor in 1938, the copyright laws of countries with the British legal tradition contain "provisions automatically terminating such assignments 25 years after an author’s death, vesting in the Shuster Estate the co-author’s undivided copyright interest in such countries."

The studio noted that the courts have repeatedly rejected Peary’s claims, finding that his mother, Jean Peavy, signed away all rights to the Superman character after Shuster’s death in 1992. However, the estate’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, argued that in the overseas territories, copyright assignments automatically terminate 25 years after the author’s death.

Had the suit been successful, it could have interfered with the movie's release this July, but it doesn't look like this is going to an issue.

Following Warner Bros. filling a motion to dismiss in March, Bloomberg is reporting that a federal judge has rejected the estate's bid to reclaim foreign copyrights, citing lack of jurisdiction over the case.

Superman's overseas rollout was probably never in any real danger of being impacted, but it's nice to have confirmation that the release will go ahead without issue.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

