SUPERMAN Soars To No. 2 On Nielsen's Streaming Movie Chart Following September 19 HBO Max Debut

James Gunn's Superman appears to have enjoyed a surge in popularity over the past few weeks, and has now risen from No. 4 to No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming movie chart...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 24, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman arrived on HBO Max on September 19, and quickly surpassed 13 million views in its first 10 days on the streaming service, marking the platform’s biggest feature launch since 2023's Barbie.

Other titles related to the Superman character also saw a spike in viewership after the movie began streaming, including Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (+670%), Superman: The Movie +(155%), Superman Returns (+120%), and Man of Steel (+40%).

Despite being available on HBO Max for well over a month, the DCU reboot has now moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming movie chart, just behind Netflix's animated phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters.

Superman finished its theatrical run (somewhat abruptly) after taking in $615 million at the worldwide box office, making it the year’s highest-grossing comic book movie. While some feel that a film featuring the iconic DC Comics hero's long-awaited return to the big screen really should have performed a little better, the reboot still managed to surpass all three Marvel Studios releases, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*.

A recent report claimed that the film made a profit of $125 million for Warner Bros./DC Studios, but this has been disputed, with some analysts reporting that the movie may have run up a budget of over $330 million after P&A (all marketing, advertising, publicity, promotion and releasing costs) is factored in.

Regardless of how much of a profit Superman did or didn't make, the studio was clearly happy enough with its box office performance, as we recently learned that Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

James Gunn Teases MAN OF TOMORROW Progress With An Epic Pile Of Storyboards
Sicario
Sicario - 10/24/2025, 11:10 AM
Bad movie, as deep as an inch of water. Corensvet was good tho. But damn, what a trash movie.
jst5
jst5 - 10/24/2025, 1:03 PM
@Sicario - It's goofy...with a Gunn tone.It was near unwatchable for me.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 1:11 PM
@Sicario - Gunn got lucky with GotG and being able to do his quirkiness of characters because MARVEL was at its heighth so any film with the brand slapped on it would succeed ... for a while anyway.

Unfortunately, Gunn came into DC with the same mentality ... except, DC was starting from below the ground.

Superman was fine but not a great 1st, theatrical film.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 2:36 PM
@Sicario - trash my ass. I look forward to seeing Nielsen views for F4 on Disney+ lmao
ferf
ferf - 10/24/2025, 11:16 AM
And here comes fantastic four at number 12
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 11:16 AM
Damn , Netflix be ruling that chart…

Anyway , congrats to Superman since it’s a solid film thus deserving of its success imo!!.

Also surprised to see such an old (but real good) film in Shrek 2 on that list but I just realized it’s because Netflix put it back on their service recently.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/24/2025, 11:19 AM
It was fun, but I remember more bad than good overall. but dang Shrek 2 still killing it!


User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/24/2025, 11:21 AM
I tried to watch it again and I could not get through it! I used to rank it with the Flash in the bottom half of the DC films ever made. But I can watch the Flash again and get through it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 1:16 PM
@Forthas - despite all the crap that The Flash film went through, I actually enjoyed it. It was a freaking sh1t adaptation of Flashpoint, but a decent standalone.

Where the whole thing could have been epic is if DC would ditch the nostalgia with Keaton (tho, he was awesome in the film) and would have had Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the gun-toting Thomas Wayne in the Flash. Talk about perfect casting! And, the sh1tty BvS handed Morgan as Thomas on a silver platter for this storyline.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/24/2025, 11:22 AM
Because it’s the only new Superman film out, let Snyder release Man of Tomorrow and lets see
ferf
ferf - 10/24/2025, 11:24 AM
@Matchesz - did you mean to type gunn or are you talking about zack snyder releasing a new movie?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 11:38 AM
Well deserved. It's easily the best Superman movie of all time.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/24/2025, 1:15 PM
@JackDeth - Stop. Its barely better than Superman Returns.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 7:07 PM
@XenoJazz - Nah, it's the best. At least it will be, until 'MAN OF TOMORROW' releases.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/24/2025, 11:44 AM
Ah, the endless back and forth of "did this movie really do ok?"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 1:19 PM
@TheFinestSmack - we're nerds. what else have we got to do .... Be with pretty women? 🤔 .... 😳 .... 😂
kseven
kseven - 10/24/2025, 11:47 AM
Best Superman in live action from the last 30 years
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 10/24/2025, 11:50 AM
Funny how other Superman titles saw a spike but MOS saw the least.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/24/2025, 11:58 AM
@SpiderParker -

Superman: The Movie (1978), which saw a 332% weekly increase in viewership shortly after the new film's theatrical debut, notes this Superman Homepage article. Other content, such as Man of Steel and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, also experienced large viewership boosts.
Superman: The Movie (1978): Viewership surged by 332% in the week following the new Superman film's release, according to Deadline.

Man of Steel (2013): This film saw a 218% increase in viewership, making it the top-performing Superman film on the platform at the time, notes this article from the Superman Homepage.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: The documentary saw a massive 1,206% lift in viewership, demonstrating a renewed interest in the character's legacy, says this article from the Superman Homepage.

Superman Returns on HBO Max spiked by 120%

Looks like returns came in last
👀
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 12:04 PM
@SpiderParker - I’m honestly surprised at how big of a spike Returns got.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/24/2025, 12:29 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - also like to note my numbers are from the movie's release people had probably rewatched the hell out of mos by the time it came to streaming 👀
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 10/24/2025, 3:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Honestly, I like Returns more than MOS so, I have no issues with that.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/24/2025, 11:51 AM
Gunntards got to endless streaming once they saw it debuted at #4 😅
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/24/2025, 12:17 PM
So WB is saved again?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 10/24/2025, 12:21 PM
This version of Superman is an abomination, it makes sense that WB is bankrupt and for sale
User Comment Image
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/24/2025, 12:31 PM
@DREAMER - Reboob the MCU and DCU!
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/24/2025, 1:19 PM
@DREAMER - What makes it an abomination?
RolandD
RolandD - 10/24/2025, 2:19 PM
@DREAMER - Except not. Obviously people are watching the hell out of it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/24/2025, 3:35 PM
@DREAMER - that was on the cards before Superman.

Nice try.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 1:20 PM

How great Superman should have been. Pretty good is NOT close to good enough.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 10/24/2025, 1:30 PM
“The gunntards like to raise facts and figures showing why their movies a success. Of course us real fans know that Snyder blah blah”

Guys… move the hell on with your lives.

If you don’t like this Superman, you have ENDLESS amounts of other things to do and watch. Negativity really sucks and it’s heavy to carry.

It’s obvious that this version was received much better than the prior version (which I loved) and that’s fine. I’m cool with the direction it’s going in. But whatever, reply back with a shitty meme to make you feel better about yourself.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:34 PM
@TheHummus - "It’s obvious that this version was received much better than the prior version (which I loved) and that’s fine."

NOTHING points to this being true. Quite the opposite actually.

Diapershit now has the exact same imdb rating as Man of Steel after JUST 3 MONTHS! It took Man of Steel YEARS to get a 7.1 rating after the revisionist history and review bombing from MCUTARDS. It took Superman just 3 months.Man of Steel made more money and has a higher Metacritic score. People have rejected this childish, garish, feminine, weak, cartoonish, campy bullshit Superman.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/24/2025, 1:32 PM
"No. 2" like a poo in the loo
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/24/2025, 1:37 PM
I’ve rewatched it … and like it more every time!

The suit, cast, vibe, plot — all came together for me, and I’m very glad it did because I wanted a Superman movie I can love beyond Reeve’s version.

Looking forward to Gunn’s Batman!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:32 PM
@ElJefe - Just watch Batman & Robin. That's Gunn's Batman
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/24/2025, 3:47 PM
@WalletsClosed - I don’t mind it for what it is. It was like an Adam West era reboot.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:32 PM
People have turned against Gunn's slop, despite me warning against this garbage and me being shunned for it. Now you all know I was right.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 2:40 PM
The hivemind on here and the Snyder bots on Twitter have struggled controlling the narrative on the success of this film. If you live in a bubble like the internet you'd think this was the worst movie ever. Luckily the internet accounts for a fraction of the people who actually pay to see these movies. How convenient China helped out Man of Steel last time, but not this time. Luckily Superman made more domestically. STILL THINK THIS IS A FLOP YA DUMB [frick]S?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 2:40 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/24/2025, 2:47 PM
@bobevanz - not much of a hivemind if they are just giving u their honest opinion on the film? if the film had been good and if most plp here liked it and said nothing but positive things about it then wood u still bee calling him a hivemind?
