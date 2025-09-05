PEACEMAKER Episode 4 Teaser Released; James Gunn On Enchanting DCEU Mention - SPOILERS

A teaser for the fourth episode of Peacemaker has been released, along with a clip of James Gunn discussing this week's eventful instalment, "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2, episode 3 is now streaming on HBO Max, and, as we expected after the title reveal, "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" features the DCU debut of a character we haven't seen since The Suicide Squad.

Major spoilers ahead.

Yes, the "jarhead" Chris' brother Keith referred to in the season premiere was indeed Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman)... or at least, a far less confident and capable "variant" of the character. We also learn that Emilia Harcourt was sleeping with Flag prior to him leaving on his fateful mission to Corto Maltese.

During a flashback, we find out that a character from David Ayer's Suicide Squad that didn't appear in Gunn's requel - June Moon, aka The Enchantress - is now DCU canon (though whether we'll ever hear of her again remains to be seen).

“Joel and I are good friends, so I asked him to do me a favor, but I also wanted to give him an opportunity to do something that’s purely comedic, because he’s a really funny guy,” Gunn tells TV Insider. “He’s never been in a comedy his entire life, so being able to show him doing this sort of namby-pamby version of Rick Flag Jr. … every time I watch those scenes, I laugh out loud.”

Gunn discussed also discussed the episode's DCEU nods in the latest episode of The Peacemaker Podcast.

We also have a preview of next week's episode, which will see Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. close in on Peacemaker, who has another pint-sized problem to deal with in the form of Judomaster.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/5/2025, 3:06 PM
@MarkCassidy - An atrocious pun doesn’t cover for putting a spoiler in the headline. Bad form.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 3:08 PM
This "show" is bottom of the barrel garbage. Manchild parody with orgies and micropenises everywhere. If you love those things, you'll LOVE this slop!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/5/2025, 3:12 PM
@WalletsClosed - you don’t have to watch it. But it’s a fun and pretty deep show.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/5/2025, 3:12 PM
@WalletsClosed - i agree with you aside from the fact you like that equally awful snyder slop
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 3:16 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Deep? 😂😂😂. This show has ZERO substance
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 3:17 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Did Snyder ever put explicit pornographic orgies in his DC while marketing it to the general audience including kids?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/5/2025, 3:24 PM
@WalletsClosed - it’s about depression and loss. Almost every character in this show is suffering from either one of those feelings.

Chris, lost his dad and brother. Is rejected as a hero, even though he help save the planet. Finds a new world, where his dad and brother are alive and aren’t dicks. And he’s a celebrated hero.

Harcourt is mourning for the loss of Flag jr and is struggling with feelings for a man who murdered her friend and lover.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 9/5/2025, 3:29 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - No it sucks
Laridian
Laridian - 9/5/2025, 3:10 PM
We only get 8 episodes, then we have to wait for more DCU until 'LANTERNS' debuts in early 2026.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 3:13 PM
I’m guessing everyone has caught on that in the other universe , everyone seems to be white right?.

I’m wondering if Chris is on a Earth where the Nazis or white supremacists won hence him , his dad and his brother are viewed as heroes…

The other shoe will likely/has to drop sooner then later!!.

Anyway , I’m liking the season so far especially how introspective and reflective it seems in comparison to the first one at times.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/5/2025, 3:18 PM
But didn't June die in the original? so how was he still with her in TSS Sorry I dont remember...

But was fun seeing Joel mix it up a bit.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2025, 3:23 PM
How many more of these episodes are there? The sooner we get through them, the faster we can go on to important things like when is Penguin season 2 coming out.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 3:28 PM
@Forthas - The Penguin S2 is quite literally the only CBM project that I care about at this point
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/5/2025, 3:24 PM
Gunn wants an opportunity to do something comedic

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/5/2025, 3:32 PM
I will say that giving that flashback between Rick and Harcourt was pretty interesting narratively. Changes a lot about season one Harcourt and her interactions with Chris.

