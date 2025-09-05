PEACEMAKER Season 2: A Key Detail In Episode 3 May Reveal Awful Truth About The Alternate Reality - SPOILERS

Peacemaker's third episode saw Chris Smith explore an alternate reality where his life appears to be perfect. The anti-hero's father and brother are alive (both appear kind and loving), he's a beloved superhero, and Emilia Harcourt actually has feelings for him.

It's hard to escape the feeling that we'll eventually learn all is not as it seems, and a few crucial, easy-to-miss details in "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" tease a dark truth.

There's not a single non-white extra or character in the scenes set on the parallel Earth, and some fans have even suggested that the cars there are all either American or German-made. Some of the cops even have moustaches and combed-over hair, and historically speaking, the "Sons of Liberty" aren't necessarily considered evil (they fought against the British for the rights of American colonists in the 1700s).

The implication seems to be that this is Earth-X, a reality where the Germans won World War II and the world's heroes are, for lack of a better term, Nazis. So, Peacemaker's father and brother don't appear to be racists, because in this world, every other race has been eliminated.

It's also interesting that the attack is on the Office of Housing and Development, rather than the Office of Housing and Urban Development. For certain people, "urban" translates to "Black," explaining Harcourt's confusion in the scene where Chris says the word.

In place of Nazis, it seems likely this Earth is extremely far-right, a political statement that lines up with what we know about James Gunn's beliefs (his criticisms of Donald Trump in 2018 led to people digging up old, offensive Tweets, which got him fired by Disney).

If this theory is correct, then it suggests the world Chris has discovered is far from the perfect reality he perceives it to be. The former Task Force X member rejected his father's hateful views and is best friends with a Black woman, Leota Adebayo. So, if he makes a home for himself there, Peacemaker will find himself trapped in his worst nightmare.

Will this be what sets up Man of Tomorrow? James Gunn has said Peacemaker season 2 is a "prequel" to that movie, so perhaps we're getting a Multiversal tale, with Superman, Lex Luthor, and the Justice Gang forced to fight off Earth X's twisted protectors.

Moviegoers seem sick and tired of Multiverse stories, so that would be a bold move on the filmmaker's part. We'll have to wait and see, but let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.