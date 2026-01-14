A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed (And It's A Franchise Low For A Debut Season)

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, and split fan opinions. Since then, HBO has managed to win viewers back with House of the Dragon, and despite more than a few failed starts with various prequels, sequels, and spin-offs, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is up next.

The reviews are in for the series, and, so far, they're positive. With 38 verdicts counted on Rotten Tomatoes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is "Certified Fresh" at 84%.

The show ties with House of the Dragon Season 2 as the second-lowest-rated series on the list below, but 84% is still a good score. However, it has set an unfortunate franchise record by having the worst debut for any Game of Thrones-related series.

1. Game of Thrones Season 2 - 97%

1. Game of Thrones Season 4 - 97%

2. Game of Thrones Season 3 - 96%

3. Game of Thrones Season 6 - 94%

4. Game of Thrones Season 7 - 93%

4. Game of Thrones Season 5 - 93%

5. Game of Thrones Season 1 - 90%

5. House of the Dragon Season 1 - 90%

6. House of the Dragon Season 2 - 84%

6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 - 84%

7. Game of Thrones Season 8 - 55%

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the Critics Consensus for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms states that it's "a welcome return to Westeros that works better in the buddy-comedy arena rather than solely slaying its competition."

In terms of what critics are saying, Empire writes, "Like its heroes, it keeps an old-fashioned, chivalric moral compass: a series simply sworn to protect the innocent." TV Guide was less impressed, sharing, "If you like Game of Thrones for its grandeur, you will be disappointed."

Variety points out, "From a 10,000 foot view, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is savvy IP management, acquainting fans with lesser-known corners of Martin’s intricately constructed lore while providing a more regular fix than the flagship show."

GamesRadar+ echoes similar thoughts. "Swapping kingdom-shaking battles for grounded character drama, this latest installment in the ever-expanding Game of Thrones universe is also a moving, resonant exploration of what it truly means to be a knight."

USA Today, however, lays into the spin-off, concluding, "Knight might have been airy and fun but is instead torturous and drab, a pointless exercise in franchise-extension that scratches none of the original itches nor creates anything particularly exciting and new."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, so regardless of reviews, the story of Duck and Egg is far from over.

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros...a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' cast is led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

The six-episode season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on Sunday, January 18, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting on subsequent Sundays at the same time.