A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Season Finale Trailer Released; Showrunner Explains [SPOILER]'s Fate

HBO has shared a first look at the season finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (via SFFGazette.com), setting the stage for what promises to be an emotional ending to this chapter of Dunk and Egg's story.

The sneak peek is accompanied by a brief synopsis, which asks, "Is this the end of Dunk and Egg?" So, the stakes are high, even if the show doesn't have as big an impact on Westeros as Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The penultimate episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms featured the shocking death of Prince Baelor. While he managed to survive the Trial of the Seven, removing his helmet—following a head injury inflicted on him by his own brother, Maekar Targaryen—revealed that it had been the only thing keeping him alive.

It was a gut-wrenching scene that ended with the Prince telling Dunk that he is the knight that the realm needs. Talking to the New York Post, showrunner Ira Parker explained the tragedy and what it means for Dunk heading into next weekend's finale.

"Basically, the situation that we have with Baelor is that his life is being held together by the fact that he has his helmet on. He’s already a dead man, he just doesn’t realize it yet," he said. "And so, when that helmet comes off and he dies right there, man, it’s the most brutal type of death."

"I think that’s probably a running theme for Dunk in his life, and for a lot of people in their life," Parker continued. "Things feel so close, then for some reason fate intervenes and shows us a different way."

While this may be a setback for Dunk, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, meaning the story of Duck and Egg is far from over.

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros...a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. Check out a first look at Sunday's Season 1 finale, titled "The Morrow," in the player below.