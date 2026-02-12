A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Showrunner Confesses To A "Stupid" Error In Series’ Highest-Rated Episode

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is, by all accounts, a massive success for HBO. The prequel spin-off to Game of Thrones has been earning widespread acclaim from both critics and fans, with many calling the latest episode the best of the series so far.

Sitting at a near-perfect 9.7 on IMDB, Episode 4, titled "Seven," is currently the show's highest-rated episode and among the top episodes in the entire Game of Thrones franchise since Season 7’s “The Spoils of War.”

Led by showrunner Ira Parker, HBO's adaptation has been praised for faithfully adapting George R.R. Martin's original work. However, in a recent AMA, Parker admitted to making a mistake in bringing the story to the screen.

During the online discussion, a fan asked Parker about his decision to cut a specific exchange between Dunk (Peter Claffey) and the blacksmith Steely Pate (Youssef Kerkour). In Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, this conversation happens just before the trial-by-combat at the Ashford Meadow tourney.

As Dunk rides out to face judgment, several smallfolk step forward to wish him well. Dunk assumes the crowd is only there to watch him die, so he is surprised and moved by their support. Confused by the gesture, he asks Pate, “Why? What am I to them?” Pate simply replies, “A knight who remembered his vows.”

As the Reddit user noted, many fans consider this exchange to be the moral center of the entire story. The fan explained that the impact comes from the placement of the line at Dunk’s lowest point. It happens right before he realizes any champions have answered his call. The user called it an odd choice to omit it considering how faithful the rest of the adaptation has been.

Surprisingly, Parker agreed with the criticism. He openly acknowledged that it was a mistake on his part.

"That scene was in the script at one point, then fell out," Parker admitted. "I agree that 'a knight who remembers his vows' is the soul of this story, but I think that is still very much at the core of the show, even if I stupidly left out this scene. It may not be said explicitly, but Dunk's actions remain the same."

Since Dunk clearly demonstrates his commitment to his vows through his actions, it is understandable why the showrunner decided he didn't need a character to spell it out for the audience. Regardless of the omission, "Seven" remains a standout episode in the Game of Thrones universe. Now the only hard part is waiting until Sunday to see how the trial-by-combat concludes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5, "In the Name of the Mother," premieres on February 15, 2026.