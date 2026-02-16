A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Showrunner Knows That Episode 5's [SPOILER] "Is Gonna Displease Some People"

The penultimate episode of HBO's latest Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is now streaming, and following the air-punching climax of last week's instalment, "In the Name of the Mother" proved to be the most brutally violent - not to mention heartbreaking - episode of the series so far.

Spoilers ahead.

The episode begins as the Trial of the Seven commences, but when Ser Duncan the Tall is knocked from his horse, we flash back to the Hedge Knight's childhood in Flea Bottom. Dunk endures the devastating loss of his best friend, before being saved from the same fate by a very drunk Ser Arlan.

When we finally return to the battle, Dunk has taken a lot of damage, but ultimately manages to use his brute strength to defeat the better-trained Aerion Targaryen and force him to withdraw his claim, ending the trial.

We later learn that Ser Humfrey Beesbury and Ser Humfrey Hardyng were killed off-screen, and that Prince Baelor Targaryen was a dead man walking after suffering a crushed skull from a blow inflicted (inadvertently?) by his brother Maekar's mace.

While speaking to EW, showrunner Ira Parker explained the need for the flashback, while acknowledging that some viewers will not be happy about the battle being interrupted just as it was getting going.

“I hate that I've had to do a flashback at this point when everybody just wants the battle, but we had to. But I do think it stands on its own, and I do think it's fun to see Dunk like that. I do think it adds a lot to the story, and it adds to the ending of episode 5 as well … But, yeah, it's gonna displease some people.”

In a separate interview with Collider, Baelor actor Bertie Carvel was asked about his character's clash with Maekar, and whether their fight was ever explicitly shown (we do briefly see the mace strike in the background).

"There was a moment where it was like a fleeting moment that we shot, which was the moment where Maekar strikes Baelor, and the moment just leading up to that with the brothers. But, I guess you'd have to ask Ira, but I think they probably chose not to show that because it sort of spoils what's about to come next. But we're not really with Baelor, in that sense, we're with Dunk. And I hope that answers the question, but the short answer is no."

What did you think of the episode? Drop us a comment down below.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the story takes place over 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the adventures of "Dunk," a.k.a. the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Duncan the Tall, and "Egg," the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official series description reads.

Claffey, an Irish actor and former Connacht Rugby player, made his stage debut at Dublin's Abbey Theatre in A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy. He went on to appear in 2022's Bad Sisters and Wreck, and has a role lined up opposite Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These. 9-year-old Ansell began his acting career at the age of 4 on ITV's Emmerdale, and his other credits include Sky's thriller series The Midwich Cuckoos, and Netflix's comedy film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. He will also appear in The Moor, Channel 4's Hullraisers, and Robin and The Hood.

Martin has previously confirmed that season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the first of his three novellas, 1998's The Hedge Knight, with plans to focus on 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight in future seasons if the show continues.