A Potentially Major STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Spoiler Has Surfaced Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere

We're hours away from Stranger Things Season 5 premiering on Netflix with its first four episodes: "The Crawl, "The Vanishing Of...", "The Turnbow Trap," and "Sorcerer."

However, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a major spoiler for the final season has already found its way online, courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH. They've revealed that, in the final season, Noah Schnapp's Will Byers "is getting powers similar to Eleven."

Given his connection to the Upside Down and various hints in Season 4 and trailers for Season 5 about his link to Vecna, Will developing his own unique abilities isn't a huge shock. Whether he'll use them for good—or fall to the dark side—remains to be seen, but his arc promises to be one of this final season's most compelling storylines.

Will is a character who has frequently divided opinions, and that's likely to remain the case if he's now walking around Hawkins with telekinetic powers!

More importantly, can the Duffer Brothers deliver a satisfying end to a story fans have spent the past decade following? After this, they're heading to Paramount, so either way, this is the end of the line when it comes to their time in the Stranger Things Universe.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schnapp was asked how Will has changed heading into the final season. "Will’s been through so much, and all those trials and tribulations have shaped him into such a strong person because when you go through that much and you come out of it on the other side, you’re just so much stronger and know so much more."

"In the beginning, Will was this really scared, shy little boy," the actor continued. "He’s grown into a really strong, self-assured character, and we get to see that in the first volume."

Teasing the season as a whole, Schnapp added, "Anything can happen. The stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. We’re closing out the stories of our characters, so everything that’s left has to be tied up. You get to see all those knots finally get closed, all those questions you’ve been waiting to know you will get to figure out through the season."

If you need a reminder of what's happened up until now before tonight's Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, Netflix has released a Season 4 recap, which you can check out in the player below.

Fall 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to be released in three parts, with two volumes on November 26 and December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31.