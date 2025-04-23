THE OLD GUARD'S Back In Action! First Look At The Sequel Has Been Unleashed

The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the 2020 Netflix original film based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's graphic novel will be released on July 2.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 23, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: IGN

After a long wait, we finally have a glimpse of what's to come in the sequel to 2020's The Old Guard.

Filming on the sequel wrapped quite some time ago but footage never materialized on the sequel, despite the graphic novel adaptation being one of Netflix's better-reviewed original films.

Speaking on the delays, franchise star Charlize Theron previously stated, "Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it."

"They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it. It’s really good. It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie."

Now, in a new interview with IGN, Theron has added, "The stakes have never been higher. Andy is mortal now, so there's a very real possibility that she could die during any mission this time around."

"The last film saw some intense changes in the dynamic of the group: Andy lost her immortality, Nile [KiKi Layne] became immortal, and Booker [Matthias Schoenaerts] was exiled. We see that Andy’s leadership style has changed. Because she’s mortal now, she’s dedicating however much time she has left to doing the most good she can."

Victoria Mahoney takes the director’s chair for The Old Guard 2 (replacing Gina Prince-Bythewood), with a screenplay penned by Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker.

Based on a 2017 comic with the same name from Greg Rucka and  Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard was released in 2020 and was a surprise hit for Netflix. At the time of its release, it ranked among the top 10 most successful original launches in the platform's history. 

It also received positive reviews from film critics, with an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an average aggregate score of 3.7 out of 5.

Returning cast members include Theron as Andromache of Scythia, KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Al-Kaysani, Luca Marinelli as Nicky/Nicolò di Genova, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker / Sebastian Le Livre, Ngô Thanh Vân as Quynh and Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley.

The Old Guard 2 begins streaming on Netflix on July 2.

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/23/2025, 12:54 PM
I'm a Simp(le) man, I see Charlize Theron and I watch
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/23/2025, 1:13 PM
@KaptainKhaos - smaht man
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2025, 12:55 PM
This before a Gray Man 2 Netflix?
The first Old Guard was ok for a 1 time watch, but in no way made me eager for a sequel.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/23/2025, 1:08 PM
@slickrickdesigns - we’re STILL waiting for the gray man cinematic universe those Russo pricks really just took the money and ran
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/23/2025, 1:15 PM
@Gambito - The gray man cinemátic universe seems like a fitting name for the Russos non avengers slop.
Emphasis in gray
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2025, 1:05 PM
The first one was entertaining enough. Charlize is a pretty good action star heroine, despite me not liking it as much as her work in Atomic Blonde and Fury Road.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 1:07 PM
Cool!!.

I thought the first one was decent so I’ll give this a shot.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 1:11 PM
@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Paul Ben Victor cast in “Lanterns”.

https://deadline.com/2025/04/paul-ben-victor-cast-lanterns-dc-series-hbo-1236372032/
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/23/2025, 1:11 PM
i really liked the first one so this excites me... def adding to my watchlist
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/23/2025, 1:21 PM
Five years went by fast. I just remember Theron turning mortal. No better time than now to refresh.

