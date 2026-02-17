Warner Bros. Discovery Reopens Paramount Talks As Netflix Responds To Competitor's "Antics"

As expected, Warner Bros. Discovery is mulling over Paramount Skydance's latest acquisition offer, despite setting a date—March 20—for shareholders to vote on its planned deal with Netflix.

By re-engaging with David Ellison and Paramount, the hope is to secure a "best and final" offer from the company...which, ultimately, may force Netflix to pay significantly more for WBD. Either way, it's a win/win situation for David Zaslav and his fellow executives.

While Netflix is currently looking to acquire Warner Bros.' film and television assets for $27.75 per share, Paramount is willing to go upwards of $31 per share. It's unclear whether Paramount will accept WBD's offer to re-engage; the alternative is pursuing a proxy fight to get board members to vote down the Netflix deal next month.

Paramount is clearly determined to derail the previously agreed $82.7 billion Netflix deal. Netflix's offer is only for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO/HBO Max. The Ellisons, meanwhile, are eyeing up the entire company, including cable channels like CNN, TNT, Discovery, HGTV, and Food Network.

Zaslav said today "Throughout the entire process, our sole focus has been on maximizing value and certainty for WBD shareholders. Every step of the way, we have provided PSKY with clear direction on the deficiencies in their offers and opportunities to address them."

"We are engaging with PSKY now to determine whether they can deliver an actionable, binding proposal that provides superior value and certainty for WBD shareholders through their best and final offer."

Netflix has the right to match any offer Paramount makes, and the chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors, Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., reaffirmed today that "we continue to believe the Netflix merger is in the best interests of WBD shareholders due to the tremendous value it provides."

It's not all about money, though, as he pointed out, "With Netflix, we will create a brighter future for the entertainment industry – providing consumers with more choice, creating and protecting jobs."

Netflix has issued a statement of its own. Here's an excerpt from the press release, which also argues that a WBD/Paramount merger would lead to concerts about "competition, job losses, reduced output, and downward pressure on wages for film and television workers":