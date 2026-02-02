STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Funko Pops Reveal The Former Sith's Friends And Foes

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord will finally fill in some of the gaps in Maul's missing years, revealing what The Phantom Menace villain was up to between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (and likely touching on his live-action Solo: A Star Wars Story cameo).

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, five new Funko Pops for the animated series have been revealed; there are two versions of Sam Witwer's Maul, along with Steve Blum's Icarus, Vanessa Marshall's Rook Kast, and a Sith Inquisitor named "The Crow."

We believe the latter is the Eleventh Brother struck down by Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. If not, there's certainly a pretty close resemblance, and the trailer—which you can watch below—already confirmed that we'll get to see Ahsoka's Marrok in action.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord promises to explore a darker corner of this Galaxy Far, Far Away, and all of these characters look pretty villainous. Seeing a Zabrak wielding a massive gattling gun is also an undeniably awesome sight.

"We are having the best time working with Sam Witwer," Executive Producer and Supervising Director Brad Rau previously said. "He brings so much depth to the character of Maul and with his knowledge of Star Wars, he's been a really awesome collaborator to keep Maul authentic for us."

"We're — all of us, including Sam, — surprised at the new facets that we're finding in Maul on this show, which we're sure the fans are going to be delighted with," he added.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge.

The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series was developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz, with Brad Rau serving as supervising director. Executive producers include Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ on April 6.