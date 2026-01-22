STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD Trailer: Maul Battles AHSOKA's [SPOILER] As The Empire Closes In

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney+ and Lucasfilm Animation have dropped the first trailer and poster for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, confirming that the series will premiere on April 6, 2026.

We've also learned that two episodes will be released each week, with the final two airing on the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this "pulpy adventure" (as Lucasfilm describes it) finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

This sneak peek delivers pretty much everything fans of Maul could want. He's on the run from the Empire—the trailer quickly establishes that Emperor Palpatine wants him dead—and looking to build an empire of his own...of the criminal variety, of course.

There's plenty of action, and this Maul is just as much a force to be reckoned with as he was in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord takes place between them).

In terms of links to the wider Star Wars franchise, we see the Sith Inquisitor Marrok, years before he fell and was resurrected as an undead tool for the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka Season 1.

The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series was developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz, with Brad Rau serving as supervising director. Executive producers include Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

As noted, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ on April 6. Check out the trailer below, along with a poster and several trailer stills