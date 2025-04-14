THE LAST OF US Season 2 Weeks Ahead Trailer Features Intense New Footage From Upcoming Episodes - SPOILERS

Season 2 of The Last of Us premiered last night, and HBO has now released a new weeks ahead trailer spotlighting some of the major events to come.

Spoilers follow.

In "Future Days," we are introduced to Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever), the daughter of the doctor Joel (Pedro Pascal) killed in the season 1 finale while rescuing Ellie (Bella Ramsey). In a significant change to the Naughty Dog video game, we learn Abby's motivations for seeking revenge against Joel immediately.

Abby convinces her friends and fellow Fireflies to help her track Joel down, but all she has is his first name and vague description to go on.

We then jump forward five years, with Joel and Ellie fully settled into a relatively peaceful life in Jackson. Ellie is barely speaking to Joel after finding out the truth about what happened the day he saved her from the Fireflies.

Abby doesn't make good on her promise to make Joel pay for killing her father, but the episode ends with the vengeful young woman arriving to the outskirts of the Jackson community with her companions, who are now all members of the WLF (Washington Liberation Front).

Other new cast members for season 2 include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming took place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

