X-Men Reboot Writer Says Kevin Feige Wants "To Take A Big Swing And Start Anew" With Marvel's Mutants

X-Men Reboot Writer Says Kevin Feige Wants &quot;To Take A Big Swing And Start Anew&quot; With Marvel's Mutants

X-Men reboot writer Lee Sung Jin has talked more about Marvel Studios' approach to putting a fresh spin on the long-running franchise and explains how writing it differs from his time on Thunderbolts*.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: Deadline

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot continues to take shape, and writer Lee Sung Jin has now shed some light on how he and filmmaker Jake Schreier are approaching the highly anticipated movie.

In an interview with Deadline, the Beef creator likened his work on X-Men to his experience writing Thunderbolts*, explaining that the latter had more restrictions because it needed to fit into pre-existing storylines and characters. 

Not only did that movie have to pick up the plot threads of several MCU movies and TV shows, but it also had to tie into Avengers: Doomsday. According to Lee, there's a lot more freedom with Marvel's mutant movie.

"I’d say there were actually more parameters on Thunderbolts because it was plugging into an existing arc and existing characters, whereas with X-Men, Kevin [Feige] just wants to take a big swing and start anew, not be beholden to any of the movies that have come before," Lee revealed. "And Jake Schreier has such a clear vision in terms of wanting to get back to character first, and to what is exciting about those early [Chris] Claremont-run comics, which was all about team dynamics."

"There were a lot of soapy elements to those comics. We’ve been in the room every day together," the writer continued. "Kevin and Louis [D’Esposito] are so dialled in, and they have such incredible instincts that it’s been fun to just blue-sky."

These comments are likely to reassure fans concerned that the MCU's X-Men movie might lean too heavily on nostalgia or attempt to recreate the Fox movies. Instead, it sounds as if Feige and company are looking to establish something entirely new, all while drawing inspiration from Chris Claremont's beloved comic book run.

Lee also revealed just how surreal the experience has been for him as a lifelong fan of Marvel's mutants. "I’m such a big fan of that IP of the comics. My dad and I, every Saturday morning, used to watch the show on television, so to be able to look around this Marvel conference room and have every X-Men character on the board and be able to spitball and freestyle on, 'What about this person?' It’s so emboldening because you’re like, 'Oh, wow, this isn’t going to be a safe movie. This is actually going to be a really exciting new take.'"

The mention of "every X-Men character on the board" suggests Marvel Studios is exploring all its options while assembling this new team. With Schreier clearly prioritising the character relationships and soap opera elements that defined Claremont's era, the reboot may ultimately end up feeling closer to the comics than any previous live-action adaptation.

When asked what guides him while writing the movie, Lee explained that he's trying to satisfy the fan he once was. "It’s, 'Would younger me want to run to the movie theater to watch this? Are we honoring all the amazing work that the comics set up? Are we playing it safe? Are we pushing things?' It’s just trying to look at my childhood self, who loved these characters so much, and making sure we’re doing right by him and all the other fans that love X-Men."

That suggests Marvel Studios is aware of the expectations surrounding the franchise. After years of speculation and with the mutant corner of the MCU in desperate need of expansion, the pressure is on for the studio to deliver a movie that both honours decades of comic book history and offers audiences something new. Fortunately, all signs point to it delivering.

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting this year for a 2028 debut. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2026, 2:05 PM
Reboot everything. It’s the only way forward creatively and it will save millions.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 2:15 PM
@Lisa89 - Agreed
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/16/2026, 2:08 PM
I consider the X-Men a different type of breed than just your average MCU and DCU super heroes. This is just something Marvel Studios cant blow! I wish they took place in a whole different universe than the main MCU just so it makes sense for the mutants to resonant and be distinguished from people having powers and people being born with them. I can see it being confusing about why would mutants be discriminated against while Spider-Man is beloved. They both have powers!
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/16/2026, 2:49 PM
@krayzeman -

"I can see it being confusing about why would mutants be discriminated against while Spider-Man is beloved. They both have powers!"

i see people say this but Spider-Man and the other heroes up this point are humans who either had freak accidents or frak experiments befall them and then got their powers. Mutants mark the potential extinction of humankind as we understand it.

if we're talking fear, there's a world of difference from a guy who survived a gamma radiation explosion by happenstance and "what if my kid is born with a gene that will make him a lethal weapon when he hits puberty - or worse, one of his classmates who is a bully becomes the weapon."
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/16/2026, 2:52 PM
@themawisdead - Yes but how would people in those world's distinguish the difference? Does Spidey run around with an "I'm not a mutant" t-shirt? Unless you're a Morlock living under the sewer then people in-universe would IMO be discrimintory to anyone who has powers
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/16/2026, 2:13 PM
Like 7 years too late pal
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 2:15 PM
In order to "take a big swing and start anew" they'd have to reboot every single thing.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/16/2026, 2:40 PM
@FireGunn - As of 2026, Estimates place Marvel's Net Worth at Around $53 Billion.

This figure reflects the Brand's Extensive Portfolio, which includes films, television shows, merchandise, and comic books. Marvel's financial success is largely attributed to its cinematic universe.

User Comment Image
TREE24K
TREE24K - 6/16/2026, 3:08 PM
@FireGunn - Reboot the MCU and DCU and the WWE
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/16/2026, 2:17 PM
Honoring the comics.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 2:19 PM

Rebooting the X-Men is an excellent idea. I can't wait.

If they give the audience what they want, they could have a money-making juggernaut.

If they instead bend over and overload it with Hollywood punch you in the face agenda garbage, they will fail.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 2:20 PM
@DocSpock - poor snowflake offened by tHe mEsSaGe
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/16/2026, 2:27 PM
@bobevanz - Your inner circles literally murder people for "offensive words".

Stay in your lane.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 2:29 PM
@bobevanz -

HaHaHa!! A snowflake like you calling someone here that is a laugh. I wouldn't wipe a dweeb like you off my shoe if I stepped on you.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 2:35 PM
@DocSpock - "those early [Chris] Claremont-run comics, which was all about team dynamics"

Please, let it be true.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 2:35 PM
@XRayCat - Sad but true
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 2:36 PM
@Fogs -

His runs were among the very best for sure.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/16/2026, 3:12 PM
@DocSpock - … you do understand, of course, that the X-Men and mutants more broadly were intended to be a metaphor for marginalized groups, yes? It’s kind of their whole thing…

They were “woke” before you were old enough to clutch your pearls, big guy.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 2:19 PM
I've been saying it since 2019. They had mutants rights by then. It would've been perfect. I think I'd sacrifice Loki, Wandavision, and GOTG 3 for everything else that came after Endgame. Claremont backstories with the OG Kirby lineup. IT'S NOT THAT DIFFICULT
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 2:34 PM
@bobevanz -

This I agree with completely.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 2:39 PM
@bobevanz - Yes. Multiverse should've been the Mutant Saga. Even if with zero connections with the rest of the MCU (because we deserve the OG Avengers / F4 alongside the X-Men), and only then connecting to the wider MCU in a (proper) multiversal saga.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/16/2026, 2:28 PM
I lost my MCU faith long long ago.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 2:33 PM
@XRayCat -

Me too. It died after Endgame. The true crash and burn came with The Marvels, and things have not improved.

I hope Doomsday, Secret Wars, and the new X-Men can revive it if it's not too late.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 2:40 PM
@XRayCat - Same. Wish I'm wrong but my guess is the golden age is past us.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 2:29 PM
"Kevin and Louis [D’Esposito] are so dialled in, and they have such incredible instincts that it’s been fun to just blue-sky."

Baldy also wants you to fit in these certain scenes they think is necessary. Now write a script that pieces everything together while still trying to be original... lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 2:31 PM
[frick] Pre Vis
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/16/2026, 2:35 PM
There are so many X-men who have been a part of the official team that I love, but I so want to see a proper first class of mutants that is only the original 5. If the story is played right, other characters orogins can be planted along the way but in general I want to see the X-men start with the core team. The world is so rich with lore that there’s no reason they can’t drop Easter eggs for the weapon x program, or the thieves guild, the hellfire club, alpha fight, Madripoor, or just add characters that don’t fully participate in the team activities. I don’t mind knowing that rogue or storm exist. But let’s give new characters proper introductions. If Sadie sink is Jean, I like that she’ll get an introduction separately, and storm could be introduced in a black panther project. We’ve been to Madripoor and princess bar, why not make the weapon x program related to or a client of the power broker? Giving someone super soldier serum is a great guess as to how they might survive a weapon x project.
Repian
Repian - 6/16/2026, 2:37 PM
Claremont, huh? Then I want this...
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 2:43 PM
@Repian - Yes please. Proudstar dying in the end of the 1st movie, while saving the orig. 5.

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