Did Storm Just Become X-MEN '97's Most Powerful Mutant?

Did Storm Just Become X-MEN '97's Most Powerful Mutant?

In the X-Men '97 Season 2 premiere, Storm did something that she's never done on screen before. It's the kind of feat that puts her in Xavier and Magneto's power tier, with one big asterisk…

Editorial Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 04, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

The X-Men '97 Season 2 premiere handed Storm a moment that no other X-Men adaptation has ever attempted, and it quietly rewrote where she stands in the team's hierarchy. Fair warning, there are spoilers ahead!

Here's the setup. With Cyclops, Jean, and baby Nathan stranded in the deep past and Apocalypse's forces closing in, Storm attempts something she flatly says should be beyond her. "I control the weather, not the cosmos," she insists, right before she does exactly that, generating a solar flare and pouring that cosmic energy into the team's escape. Notably, she doesn't use it to level anyone. She uses it to provide raw power on a scale the show has never let her touch before.

And this isn't the cartoon inventing a power-up out of nowhere. Marvel officially reclassified Storm as an Omega-level mutant back in 2019's House of X. Her ceiling on the page was always far higher than "makes it rain": she can bend electromagnetic fields, ocean currents, cosmic storms, even a planet's magnetosphere. The show is finally animating the version of Storm the comics have spent years insisting she is.

Does That Make Her The Strongest?

The case is real, and some sharp people are already making it. SlashFilm called the premiere a reminder that Storm simply dwarfs her teammates, an avatar of the planet's own power rather than a standard-issue mutant. If you accept that her command of electromagnetism and cosmic forces is basically a bigger container for what Magneto does, then yes, she's operating a full tier above him now. ComicBook.com even floated that the solar feat is something Thor himself probably couldn't manage.

The Case Against Her

Because "most powerful mutant alive" is where the comics readers will stop me, and they'd be right to. Storm isn't that, and even the pieces praising this feat are careful to stop short of calling her THE strongest. The honest counters are stacked:

Jean Grey. The Phoenix is the ceiling, and it isn't close. The show keeps teasing it, with Mother Askani, a Phoenix host, hovering at the edges of this very arc. If the second Phoenix fully arrives, this whole conversation is over.

Then there's Professor X, where "strongest" turns into a category error. Storm can boil the sky, but she is not winning a fight inside her own mind against the greatest telepath alive.

And hovering over it all is Apocalypse. A big bad the entire team can't handle, which makes crowning anyone "most powerful alive" this season feel a little premature.

So the fair claim isn't that Storm is the strongest mutant in existence. It's that X-Men '97 just pulled her up into the Xavier-and-Magneto category in a way no screen version ever has. Phoenix-sized asterisk and all.

And honestly? That's the better story. Storm has spent decades being called a founding-tier X-Man while adaptation after adaptation wrote her as a weather-themed backup. Watching this show finally treat her as the powerhouse the comics always promised, and doing it through a quiet act of rescue instead of a big destructive light show, is exactly the kind of character beat that keeps X-Men '97 punching so far above its weight class.

When Phoenix inevitably shows up, does Storm keep her seat at that table? Make your case in the comments.

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/4/2026, 9:30 AM
The AI thumbnail is unnecessary. There's plenty of actual art of this moment, or a screenshot from the scene itself.

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