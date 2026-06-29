X-Men '97: The Team Faces The Final Horsemen In New Season 2 Clip (And "Thor" Makes An Appearance)

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ this Wednesday, and Rotten Tomatoes has debuted a new clip featuring the team in action against the Final Horsemen of Apocalypse.

The clip finds Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Jubilee struggling to repel an attack from Pestilence (Ichisumi), War (Decimus Furius), Famine (Jeb Lee), and Death (Sanjar Javeed), until reinforcements arrive, with Storm, Wolverine, and Morph turning the tide of the battle.

Thor does make an appearance, but it's only Morph taking the form of the mighty God of Thunder!

Captain America did show up during Season 1, so other members of The Avengers factoring into this next batch of episodes is certainly a possibility.

Check out the new clip below, along with some new chatacter-focused teasers.

Check out this exclusive clip from #XMen97: Season 2.



Premiering this Wednesday on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/FSX6AI1C3f — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) June 29, 2026

Mission’s simple: find Apocalypse



Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2 streams July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/9p42SPgGoa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 28, 2026

Bishop is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/C7LC8lsRaa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 28, 2026

Rogue is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/DCqyXxqTVN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 27, 2026

Nightcrawler is back in #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/lJ5wMixuWr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2026

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.