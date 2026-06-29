X-Men '97: The Team Faces The Final Horsemen In New Season 2 Clip (And "Thor" Makes An Appearance)

X-Men '97: The Team Faces The Final Horsemen In New Season 2 Clip (And &quot;Thor&quot; Makes An Appearance)

Marvel Television has released a new clip from the upcoming Season 2 premiere of X-Men '97, and it finds the mutant heroes facing off against Apocalypse's Final Horsemen...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 29, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ this Wednesday, and Rotten Tomatoes has debuted a new clip featuring the team in action against the Final Horsemen of Apocalypse.

The clip finds Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Jubilee struggling to repel an attack from Pestilence (Ichisumi), War (Decimus Furius), Famine (Jeb Lee), and Death (Sanjar Javeed), until reinforcements arrive, with Storm, Wolverine, and Morph turning the tide of the battle.

Thor does make an appearance, but it's only Morph taking the form of the mighty God of Thunder!

Captain America did show up during Season 1, so other members of The Avengers factoring into this next batch of episodes is certainly a possibility.

Check out the new clip below, along with some new chatacter-focused teasers.

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
UPDATE: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode Synopses Reveal New Plot Details And Confirm Apocalypse vs. [Spoiler]
Related:

UPDATE: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode Synopses Reveal New Plot Details And Confirm Apocalypse vs. [Spoiler]
X-Men '97 Season 2: We Finally Know Who Is Playing Polaris Following Neve Campbell Rumors
Recommended For You:

X-Men '97 Season 2: We Finally Know Who Is Playing Polaris Following Neve Campbell Rumors

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder