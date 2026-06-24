UPDATE: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode Synopses Reveal New Plot Details And Confirm Apocalypse vs. [Spoiler]

UPDATE: X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode Synopses Reveal New Plot Details And Confirm Apocalypse vs. [Spoiler]

Ahead of X-Men '97's three-episode premiere on July 1, the titles and synopses for all nine chapters of the X-Men: The Animated Series revival have been revealed, dropping some major teases.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

UPDATE: Marvel Studios has revealed the official release schedule and episode titles for X-Men '97 Season 2, along with a new trailer featuring early praise from critics.

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on July 1 with three episodes, and the synopses for all nine instalments of the Marvel Animation series have been revealed today.

First shared on X by @BRMarvelNews, they reveal some intriguing hints about what's to come as the X-Men: Animated Series revival continues. Particularly noteworthy details include plans for a clash between Apocalypse and Rama-Tut, with the latter being a Variant of Kang the Conqueror.

X-Men '97 Season 2 was likely in the midst of production when Kang was still the Multiverse Saga's big bad. The villain has since fallen by the wayside, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty becoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

We'll also be revisiting Weapon X and the Savage Land, while the mention of the X-Men "[confronting] a ghost from their past" and being "pushed to the limit when their past comes back to haunt them" in the final two episodes is sure to get fans talking.

It's also confirmed that Danger, the living embodiment of the Danger Room, first introduced in Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's Astonishing X-Men run, will debut in X-Men '97's sixth episode, "Danger.Exe."

Here are each of the episode titles and synopses for X-Men '97 Season 2:

1. "Days of Past Future": Forge and Bishop launch an ambitious plan to rescue the X-Men, who have been scattered through time.

2. "A Force to be Reckoned With": After D-Day, a secret paramilitary force emerges to try to fill the void left by the X-Men.

3. "Rise of Apocalypse: Part 1": The plan to rescue the team from Ancient Egypt is turned upside down by an unexpected visit.

4. "Rise of Apocalypse: Part II": An alliance between the X-Men and En Sabah Nur begins to crumble when Rama-Tut seeks supreme power.

5. "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs": Wolverine, Morph, and an unlikely group of former rivals face the latest Weapon X experiment.

6. "Danger.Exe": The ex-X-Man Polaris returns to Xavier's mansion just as a new threat emerges on campus.

7. "Strange Land, Savage Heart": The X-Men travel to the Savage Land and are surprised to encounter a familiar face.

8. "The Dead Man’s Hand": The X-Men confront a ghost from their past.

9. "Survival of the Fittest": The X-Men are pushed to the limit when their past comes back to haunt them.

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

As noted, X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 1.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Vigor
Vigor - 6/22/2026, 9:12 AM
I guess jts up to this show to pick up the dangling Kang threads left behind. Im excited to see this shows interpretation of Kang

It would have been so cool to have variants of Kang be the one to bring all the universes together in avengers 4 instead of Doom. But it is what it is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2026, 9:28 AM
@Vigor - They should just do their own version of Doomsday. Like while Doomsday is going on in the movies a better version of it happens elsewhere in the multiverse.

I'd love to see an animated multiversal blow-out celebrating the last 60 years of Marvel animation.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 9:38 AM
@Vigor - I agree and still wish Kang and his variants were the big bads of the Multuverse Saga but this what it is as you said…

I do think the Kang stuff here will be seperate from the stuff we were witnessing in live action though.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 9:59 AM
@Vigor - All they had to do was to recast Kang.

There are better black actors out there anyway. Just imagine if they managed to convince Denzel to be the big bad. Get out of here, that would've been off-scale epic.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 6/22/2026, 10:16 AM
@Fogs - yo. I don't comment here often because most people comment nonsense...but yo....Denzel as Kang would have been beyond epic.
Jonathan Majors was amazing in the role...and he got a raw deal in the case... imagine getting fired for trying to defuse a situation...
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 10:33 AM
@DarkeyeZ - I hear ya.

I liked Majors as Kang (most people seemed to dislike him and I don't really know why). He was both weird and menacing.

Yeah, they did him dirty and managed to destroy any plan they could have on a logical, well-thought near future for the MCU in the process. Strictly on saving the franchise, they should've definitelly recast the man. Same with BP, btw. Wakanda Forever was a mess IMO.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 10:35 AM
BTW thanks for the comment, this place used to be like this - Just a bunch of nerds talking about stuff they liked, sometimes disagreeing and throwing some fake punches here and there but that's it. Now everyone's super touchy and cool discussions are the exception.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/22/2026, 11:03 AM
@Fogs - ikr. like the hell. Kang def. deserved better. We need some type of closure at the very least.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/22/2026, 11:05 AM
@Fogs - you are on point with your comments today. Just recast and keep rolling. instead we got a screwed up BP2 and a even more screwed up version of Namor. Def. low points in the series.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/22/2026, 1:18 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - And those bad decisions really make me question if they even had a structured backup plan or they're making out stuff as they go (to me it obv looks like the latter).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2026, 9:24 AM
I hope they use the latest time travel shenanigans to explain some of the various timeline differences. Like how T'Chaka is alive and Black Panther instead of T'Challa.

There are technically a handful of contradicting timelines based around this show. Marvel had to split the '90s Fox cartoon canon up into three main universes just to make sense of it. Then there's a few comics based directly on the cartoon (The Adventures of the X-Men, X-Men '92, House of XCII) all of which are different timelines.

Be nice to get some idea of continuity.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 9:38 AM
I'm not reading all those OFFICIAL spoilers
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/22/2026, 9:47 AM
@bobevanz - not reading it either, dog.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/22/2026, 9:50 AM
Just my opinion...I have been re watching the show these past few weeks. As a 43 year old dude, comic fan my whole life, I think pound for pound, season 1 is my favorite MCU project. It is so good. It shouldn't be that good. I hope season 2 can hold a light to it. After that is Winter Soldier, just to show what I look for in my MCU projects. The Genosha episode is a gut punch done so well. And I love that Wolverine has an animalistic vibe when he yells.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 10:02 AM
Sounds good!!.

I still wonder why this season has 9 episode as opposed to the 10 of the first one but if they feel that’s sufficient enough for the story they want to tell then that’s fine.

Also I’m assuming this “secret paramilitary force” that assembles to fill the void left by the X-Men is X Force…

User Comment Image

On and the second last episode , the ghost from their past given the title is definitely “Gambit” as a horseman of Apocalypse.

Anyway , I’m looking forward to S2 since I thought season 1 was solid but I’m a bit concerned about it possibly feeling overstuffed so fingers crossed it all turns out well!!.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/22/2026, 11:09 AM
I wish this was on Blu Ray so bad. I don't and will never have Disney+

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/22/2026, 6:03 PM
@FleischerSupes - you can find it on google if you know what to type in
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 6/24/2026, 2:23 PM
@FleischerSupes - It's possible it may come out for Blu or UHD. They have put out some of their shows on physical.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/22/2026, 6:02 PM
Same old plot story gooood vs bad goood wins different characters involved typical obvious repetitive story plot nothing ever changes with comics and comic entertainment what people think it changes all time only fools think read one comic plot story always same stop nitpicking it wake see obvious answer plot story always never changes goood vs bad goood wins all time
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 2:08 PM
between this and the new Batman show... it's time to revive the Spiderman 94 show --> which was PEAK spidey

Good time to be an animation fan

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