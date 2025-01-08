Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher Battles The Dutch Giant In Action-Packed New REACHER Season 3 Trailer

The first trailer for Reacher season 3 has just hit and it looks like Alan Ritchson's action hero will finally meet his match in the hit Prime Video series.

The sneak peek shows Reacher coming to blows with a 7-foot behemoth called Paulie (played by Oliver Richters, a.k.a The Dutch Giant). "He’s twice my size," a shocked Reacher tells Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) over the phone. "Last time I saw a guy twice your size was on Mount Rushmore," she jokingly responds.

The 8-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes set to premiere on Thursday, February 20, and subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday through March 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

After the stellar second season was the most viewed release in 2023 on Prime Video, it was announced that Reacher had received an early renewal for a fourth season which will begin shooting later this year.

Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence - and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Reacher season 3 stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley.

New to the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie, and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives in charge of the series for Skydance Television.

You can watch the action-packed trailer for Reacher season 3 below (via ActioNewz.com).