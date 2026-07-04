Dwayne Johnson Labeled A "Coward" By Star Trek Alums Wil Wheaton And George Takei For Political Silence

Dwayne Johnson Labeled A &quot;Coward&quot; By Star Trek Alums Wil Wheaton And George Takei For Political Silence

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's desire to stay out of politics has backfired, with Star Trek alums calling him "a coward" for not speaking out like others.

News
By MattThomas - Jul 04, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: SFFGazette.com

These days, weighing in on politics can come with some real risk of backlash. And for some celebrities, that risk just isn't worth it, even if staying silent comes with backlash of its own.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finding that out firsthand. After telling Esquire last month that he prefers to keep his political opinions to himself, the actor is now facing criticism from two of his peers. Star Trek alums George Takei and Wil Wheaton have publicly slammed Johnson over his refusal to weigh in on politics, with Wheaton going so far as to call him a "coward."

The dust-up traces back to an Esquire interview  last month, where Johnson was asked directly whether he'd ever use his platform to speak out politically, the way artists like Bruce Springsteen have.

"What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It's art. It's storytelling," Johnson responded. "I've learned I'm going to keep my politics to myself. There are moments when, hey, there's nothing we can't talk about. If I'm wrong, I'll tell you I'm wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I'll share it with you."

"Politics is omnipresent and it's forever. I don't like it. [Laughs.] I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullshit that comes with it," he continued. "Because when I hear you talk about Springsteen, who I love, and this idea that he's speaking directly to Trump in his concerts, my first thought as you were telling me that, in my head, I went, Oh, then why don't they talk? They should sit down and talk. I don't know where that goes, but I do know that's an important step."

Johnson's response didn't sit well with Takei, best known for playing Hikarku Sulu in The Original Series. Taking to social media, Takei posted on Threads that "silence is complicity," clearly aiming the comment at Johnson. Wheaton, who later played Wesley Crusher in The Next Generation, responded in the replies, saying he was disappointed to see Johnson act like "such a coward."

In previous times, a celebrity staying politically neutral used to be a safe, even respectable choice. But in today's politically charged climate where audiences expect public figures to take a side, silence itself gets treated as a statement, often drawing as much backlash as an unpopular opinion would.

That probably explains Johnson's approach. The less he says politically, the less risk there is of alienating any part of his audience, and the safer his movies are at the box office.

About The Author:
MattThomas
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Beer85
Beer85 - 7/4/2026, 8:14 AM
Awesome that its such relevant actors like Wheaton and Takei. I hope Bill Cosby also gives his opinion about this.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/4/2026, 8:19 AM
Oh no, Wheaton called someone a coward!
Fogs
Fogs - 7/4/2026, 8:19 AM
"staying silent comes with backlash of its own"

As George Carlin used to say, "You are all diseased".
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/4/2026, 8:24 AM
Politics is sports one side have favorite and other side favorite people jump sides depending who president is politics always makes trouble who cares want talk about it do so not hurting no one people talk sports Situations end same way this team cheat there going on to next round this team lost referee was paid to play favorite and team cheat there should penalties be called there was none goes back fourth while winning team gloats taunts were winning your losing losers stay home for next season same with politics who cares talk about it move on people like boring politics start group talk if not Ignore it I hate politics boring all lies to win votes be president if by one chance one person is honest does tell truth when win people hate them for it keeping promises by election season I hate politics boring all lies mostly not one vote can make difference in choose president who they want
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/4/2026, 8:46 AM
@dragon316 - I can't tell if I agree or disagree.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/4/2026, 8:24 AM
His political beliefs are nobody’s business. I’m glad he keeps them to himself because I sure as shit don’t care.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/4/2026, 8:28 AM

So stupid. I am not a fan of glaring meathead "The" rock. But I think he is being smart here, and I wish all these limp d!ck Hollywood idiots would keep their insane politics to themselves.

The rock's career is rushing downhill, and there's no good reason for him to say idiotic things that alienate half of his audience.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/4/2026, 9:23 AM
@DocSpock - The obvious irony here Doctor is that if Dwayne did speak out but NOT in the political philosophy that Wheaton and Takei support and believe in, they would ridicule and insult him all the more! This is nothing but petty social-bullying and intimidation. Nothing more, nothing less. 🤨
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/4/2026, 8:29 AM
Two of the toughest mother[frick]ers on Earth just called out the Rock!!!

User Comment Image
SirJackMousegin
SirJackMousegin - 7/4/2026, 9:13 AM
@Batmangina - Aww, I read the comments to this story, specifically hoping to see you respond with a GIF from that time Weekend at Biden's and Camel Face were pretending to be best friends with The Rock, or as Old Joe knows him,
"Hey D.J.!" 😂
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/4/2026, 8:36 AM
The hierarchy of political power is about to change
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/4/2026, 8:51 AM
@JFerguson - Oh, how so? Lol
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/4/2026, 8:41 AM
No need for this article, it’s just gonna cause more problems between users on here. Politics should stay out of comic books.
X75
X75 - 7/4/2026, 8:48 AM
If he does pick a side, and if it turns out to be not their side, they will still be complaining.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/4/2026, 8:49 AM
User Comment Image

I actually respect him more for his silence, because I truly could not care less about the political leanings of actors. And when one suddenly comes out on my side I actually respect them less, because it sounds patronizing.

Just pretend to be something you're not better than the others and I'll pay to watch.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/4/2026, 8:51 AM
I don’t think every famous person needs to use their platform for politics. Some are better for society as entertainers than mouthpieces, and if keeping quiet brings more people together, that feels like the correct path.

That said, The Rock has hinted at interest in making a political run at some point down the line. Kinda hard to do that if people don’t know where you stand. I think a lot of us can already guess, though.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/4/2026, 8:52 AM
Damned if you do damned if you don't.

Hollywood sees it as their duty to CONSTANTLY tell us how to live and how to vote. Shoving their politics down our throats. Every self important interview, speech, and social media post. And surprise surprise it's ALWAYS in one direction.

Stray from the pack and the hit pieces start. By staying quiet Rock is basically saying he's not a raging leftist. That's unacceptable to these types. Think like I think or else. Funny and not surprising how it's two of the most insufferable "celebrities" running their mouths about this.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/4/2026, 8:57 AM
@DarthOmega - That's not something unique to the left, my friend. Not by a long shot. Both sides are guilty of it.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/4/2026, 9:12 AM
@LoudLon - "Not by a long shot"

Really?

So you will say that with a straight face about one of the most overwhelmingly left leaning industries?

Ok dear.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/4/2026, 8:52 AM
Ahhh Wil Wheaton and George Tukei - part of the "tolerant" Left, eH?? Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/4/2026, 8:55 AM
I don't see anything wrong with this. We have the right not to speak, just as much as we have the right to speak. Besides, as witnessed on social media and even public comment sections (like this one), there is a superfluity of full-blown morons who perfectly illustrate the fact that just because you have the right to speak doesn't mean you have anything to say that's worth listening to.

Not to say Johnson's opinions, whatever they may be, aren't valid. But if he wants to play Switzerland and keep himself out of the hullabaloo, I can respect that. Hey, some people just want to live their lives and keep their shit to themselves. Nothing wrong with that.

I'm as liberal as it gets, but unless they know something about Johnson that we don't, I think Wheaton and Takei are pissing on the wrong lawn here.
Jthe1st
Jthe1st - 7/4/2026, 9:03 AM
Oh no Not Wheaton or George Takei! Lol
I can’t name one person who changed their political view because of a celebrity, but I can name several celebrities that have trashed their careers because they decided to speak out.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/4/2026, 9:10 AM
So the professionally, perpetually offended are offended again ?

User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/4/2026, 9:16 AM
Wil Wheaton And George Takei you say??? 🤔

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/4/2026, 9:21 AM
All celebrities should STFU when it comes to politics. And people are the dumbest who are influenced by them. Listen to your doctor for medical issues. Talk an architect if you're building a house. Listen to your local politicians for political issues and do research yourself. And never be that idiot who just watches FOX news.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/4/2026, 9:21 AM
"Republicans buy shoes too."

Jordan
nonserviam
nonserviam - 7/4/2026, 9:24 AM
In this day and age in Hollywood, it takes more "courage" to keep your political leanings to yourself.

Both sides have their diehard opinionists that feel it necessary to push push push their agendas and beliefs on others and then tell you that "if you aren't with me, then you are against me."

I only wish more "celebrities" would keep their political leanings private.

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